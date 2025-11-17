Hammarby head coach Kim Hellberg allegedly decides which Championship to join amid interest from the likes of Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough are allegedly on the verge of gazumping Swansea City for the services of Hammarby head coach Kim Hellberg.

Last week, reports emerged that the relatively-unknown 37-year-old had admirers in South Wales and discussions would subsequently be held over replacing Alan Sheehan.

With the November international break taking place, there was not necessarily a rush to conclude negotiations as they sought to make the right decision.

However, both Middlesbrough and Southampton have also been using the two-week rest period to make their own judgments over who they want to lead them forward.

According to Fotbollskanalen, Middlesbrough are on the brink of winning the race for Hellberg's services.

How have Middlesbrough beat Swansea to Hellberg?

The report claims that Middlesbrough - who have been without a head coach since Rob Edwards joined Wolverhampton Wanderers last week - took the chance to hold talks with Hellberg while he was in England.

Boro are now viewed as the clear favourites to get a deal over the line with the suggestion being that an announcement could come over the next 48 hours.

There has been talk that Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy was speaking to Boro officials, but he now appears to be an outsider in the race.

With three games still to play before the end of the month, Middlesbrough and Swansea will be pushing to make their respective appointments as soon as possible.

That said, it appears that Swansea could be returning to the drawing board after being considerably down the line in the process involving Hellberg.

An easy decision for Hellberg?

Given the difference in league positions in the Championship table and the overall profile of the two clubs, Swansea needed to move faster.

Despite being an unknown outside of Scandinavia, Hellberg undoubtedly had a number of admirers in the game and he will naturally want to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

There are currently 12 points and 16 places separating Middlesbrough in second position and Swansea who are down in 18th spot.