Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Oxford United and Middlesbrough, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Middlesbrough will resume their promotion bid when they travel to the Kassam Stadium for Saturday’s meeting with Oxford United.

Boro occupy second spot in the Championship standings, while the U’s are hovering just above the drop zone in 21st place.

Match preview

Oxford are sitting just three points above the drop zone, having mustered 13 points from their 15 Championship matches this term.

The relegation-threatened U’s may have been grateful for the international break after they took just one point from their first three matches of the month.

Gary Rowett’s side played out a 2-2 draw against Millwall, before they suffered back-to-back defeats against Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

They would have been particularly disappointed to miss out on a positive result at The Hawthorns, considering they took the lead in the early stages of the second half before conceding two goals in the space of 14 minutes in a 2-1 defeat.

Oxford will be desperate to take maximum points from Saturday’s clash, having won just one of their seven home league games this season.

However, that will be easier said than done for a club that have not beaten Middlesbrough since picking up a 3-1 home victory in February 1990.

Middlesbrough are sitting two points clear of third-placed Stoke City after winning eight, drawing five and losing two of their 15 league games.

While Boro may be targeting promotion, they are currently without a permanent manager after Rob Edwards made it clear that he wanted to take the vacant head coach position at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Edwards’s stance angered Boro fans and owner Steve Gibson, and the players ultimately used the tumultuous period as motivation for their 2-1 win over Birmingham City before the international break.

Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney both found the net to fire Boro to all three points under the watch of interim boss Adi Viveash.

The 56-year-old will remain in charge for the trip to the Kassam Stadium, although there is a possibility it could be his final game as caretaker manager, with Boro believed to be closing in on the appointment of Kim Hellberg.

The visitors will be targeting another successful outing against Oxford after completing a league double last term, including a resounding 6-2 away win in November 2024.

Oxford United Championship form:

W L W D L L

Middlesbrough Championship form:

W W D L D W

Team News

The hosts are likely to be without experienced winger Matt Phillips and the defensive duo of Brodie Spencer and Jack Currie.

Midfielder Will Vaulks will be hoping to earn a recall after settling for a role off the bench in the defeat to West Brom before the international break.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Will Lankshear should continue to lead the line, having scored five goals in 14 Championship appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will be unable to call upon George Edmundson, Darragh Lenihan and Abdoulaye Kante due to injury.

Fry is another fitness concern after being forced in the first half of the win over Birmingham before the international window.

Alfie Jones sat out the narrow win through suspension, but he is free to return to the backline for Saturday's fixture.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Leigh; Vaulks, Brannagan; Placheta, De Keersmaecker, Krastev; Lankshear

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Jones, Targett; Morris, Browne; McGree, Hackney, Whittaker; Conway

We say: Oxford United 1-2 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough may be without a permanent manager, but they are currently one of the strongest teams in the second tier, and we think they will showcase their quality to claim a narrow victory over their relegation-threatened hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



