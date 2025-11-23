Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Norwich City and Oxford United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Desperate for a win, Norwich City welcome fellow Championship relegation candidates to Carrow Road on Tuesday evening in what already carries a 'must-win' feel.

Returning from the international break with a new manager, Philippe Clement endured a difficult start as Canaries boss as his side were thrashed 4-1 by Birmingham City, while the U's got a much-needed point against high-flying Middlesbrough.

Match preview

In the dugout for the first time since February, Clement would have hoped for a positive start after taking over from Liam Manning, who was relieved of his duties on 8 November following a miserable spell in East Anglia.

Manning, who arrived in the summer, oversaw just three wins in 17 on his return to his boyhood club, leaving Norwich in the relegation zone with only nine points.

Under his management, the Canaries recorded just two Championship wins, three draws and 10 losses, and their 11th league defeat came on Saturday at the hands of Birmingham City.

Clement's nightmare began after just three minutes when Marvin Ducksch scored his first Birmingham goal.

Two strikes from Jay Stansfield and another from Ducksch piled on the misery for the visitors, with Mathias Kvistgaarden's 33-minute effort nothing more than a consolation.

If the scale of the task was not already clear to the Belgian, it will be now, with even a win on Tuesday night still not enough to lift Norwich out of the relegation zone.

The visitors, meanwhile, make the trip to Norfolk on the back of an impressive draw at home to managerless Middlesbrough, a point that takes them one clear of the dreaded drop zone.

The U's' November has been tough, with three of their four games coming against sides in the top six, managing two draws in that time as Gary Rowett's men aim to steer themselves further away from the bottom three.

With upcoming games coming against sides further down the table, the Oxford faithful will be hoping that they can turn some of their recent draw and losses into much-needed wins.

One notable success they will look to build on is their attack, with no side in the bottom eight scoring more than the U's' 17, an area they will be keen to add to as the season enters a busy Christmas period.

With that said, they rarely keep goals out, with just two clean sheets all season, with their last one coming well over a month ago.

Norwich's recent record against Oxford offers little comfort, as the hosts have not beaten the U's since a 4-2 victory in 1999; a run they will be desperate to end on Tuesday night.

Norwich City Championship form:

L L L D L L

Oxford United Championship form:

L W D L L D

Team News

Clement, only five days into the job, is still assessing his best lineup and could name the same XI after their recent fixture brought no fresh injury issues.

They will, however, be without Jeffrey Schlupp, Liam Gibbs and Papa Diallo, whose hamstring and hip issues mean they will once again be unavailable.

Josh Sargent is likely to remain up top as he looks to build on his five Championship goals for the season.

As for Rowett's Oxford United, they were not so lucky in their last game and have new injuries to contend with.

Captain Cameron Brannagan was forced off just before half time and looks to be a doubt for Tuesday night; Will Vaulks is the most likely replacement for him.

Experienced midfielder Matt Phillips is expected to miss out once again alongside Brodie Spencer.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, Duffy, Darling, Fisher; McLean, Topic; Makama, Kvistgaarden, Schwartau; Sargent

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; De Keersmaecker, Vaulks; Placheta, L. Harris, Goodrham; Lankshear

We say: Norwich City 2-1 Oxford United

With both sides at the bottom end of the table, three points will be huge for either team. Clement, coming to Carrow Road for the first time as Norwich manager, will be desperate for his first win, and we expect him to achieve it in a closely-fought battle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email