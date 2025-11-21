Burnley are reportedly considering a January swoop for Norwich City and United States striker Joshua Sargent.

Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City Joshua Sargent during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a steady start to the Championship term for the Canaries, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances.

However, the East Anglians have been struggling massively overall and currently sit in the division's relegation zone alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Following seven straight Championship home defeats at Carrow Road, the Canaries wielded the managerial axe on Liam Manning.

Norwich had the international break to find a successor and landed on Philippe Clement, who takes charge of his first match at Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley targeting winter move for Sargent?

According to transfer specialist Alan Nixon, Burnley are looking at the possibility of signing a Championship star in the New Year trading point.

The report claims that the Clarets are considering a swoop for Sargent, who might want to depart Carrow Road, with a relegation battle seemingly on the cards.

That being said, the American marksman has a contract in East Anglia until the summer of 2028, meaning that he will not be a cheap purchase.

It is understood that the 25-year-old's future at Carrow Road is 'up in the air', with a switch to the Premier League potentially on the cards.

Sargent will be looking to end an 11-game goal drought when he starts at the top end of the pitch for Norwich in the Second City this weekend.

Burnley's recent form

