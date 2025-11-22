Burnley and Chelsea announce their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Turf Moor.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to only name Moises Caicedo and Estevao Willian on the substitutes' bench for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Burnley.

Given their international exploits with Ecuador and Brazil respectively, there was always the possibility of the in-form pair being kept in reserve at Turf Moor, particularly when Chelsea face Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Maresca has therefore opted to name the duo among his replacements in a team that features four changes from the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 8.

Andrey Santos has been brought into the team ahead of Caicedo, while Jamie Gittens has gotten the nod ahead of Alejandro Garnacho and Estevao.

Tosin Adarabioyo is selected in central defence with Wesley Fofana being left out of the squad, and Reece James is preferred to Malo Gusto.

Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto have each been passed fit after knee and groin issues respectively.

Broja passed fit for Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Scott Parker has named the same starting lineup from the 3-2 defeat at West Ham United before the November international break.

The main positive, however, is former Chelsea forward Armando Broja being selected on the substitutes' bench after being stretchered off while representing Albania against England just six days ago.

Striker Zian Flemming has netted three goals in as many games and leads the Clarets attack.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Luis; Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Mejbri, Laurent, Foster, Broja

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Gittens, Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Hato, Caicedo, Estevao, Garnacho, Guiu

