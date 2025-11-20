Sports Mole takes on singer-songwriter and Newcastle United fan Andrew Cushin for a Premier League predictions challenge in gameweek 12 of the 2025-26 campaign.

For one last time in 2025, the Premier League returns following the international break, and what better way to welcome back domestic action than with a tantalising North London derby.

Sunday afternoon sees Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns in an enthralling Emirates encounter, prior to which three members of the traditional 'Big Six' will take to the field.

Chelsea have the honour of raising the curtain on gameweek 12, as the Blues head to Burnley for a Saturday lunchtime showdown, shortly before wounded champions Liverpool play host to Nottingham Forest.

Later on Saturday, Manchester City could move to within just one point of Arsenal in the Premier League table by getting the better of Newcastle United at St James' Park in the evening kickoff.

Meanwhile, Leeds United host Aston Villa on Sunday just before the NLD, and the action concludes on Monday night, when David Moyes returns to Old Trafford with his Everton side for a date with Manchester United.

Another week of Premier League football means another prediction competition, and this week, we are taking on singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin - a loyal Newcastle supporter.

Read on to discover Cushin and Sports Mole's predictions for gameweek 12 of the 2025-26 season, as well as finding out who won the gameweek 11 head-to-head between ourselves and Felix Green!

Saturday, 12.30pm

Andrew: Burnley 0-2 Chelsea

Sports Mole: Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Burnley have a man in form up front in Flemming, but the Clarets can surely only hope for the odd consolation goal against Chelsea, who are well-placed to capitalise on their hosts' defensive deficiencies.

Barcelona is on the horizon for the Blues, who could be forgiven for having one eye on that Champions League classic, but they should nevertheless march to the perfect warm-up win on Saturday lunchtime.

Saturday, 3pm

Andrew: Bournemouth 3-1 West Ham

Sports Mole: Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham

The stage is set for a gripping contest between a West Ham side in their best moment of the season, and a Bournemouth outfit desperate to stop the rut at a ground where they tend to excel.

Expect high-octane action and a glut of goals down south, where Iraola's men have our vote to take advantage of the visitors' backline weaknesses and edge an enthralling battle.

Saturday, 3pm

Andrew: Brighton 1-1 Brentford

Sports Mole: Brighton 2-1 Brentford

Three of the last five meetings between Brighton and Brentford have ended all square, and another closely-contested battle could be on the cards this weekend.

Considering that Brighton boast a strong unbeaten home run and Brentford have struggled on the road this term, the Seagulls will be regarded as slight favourites and they may just do enough to edge past the Bees on this occasion.

Saturday, 3pm

Andrew: Fulham 1-0 Sunderland

Sports Mole: Fulham 0-1 Sunderland

Fulham have looked stronger playing in front of their own supporters this season, but they have not blown teams away in the final third and they may struggle to break down a fairly robust Sunderland backline that has conceded only five goals in as many away matches.

We are backing the Black Cats to build on their positive start to the campaign and claim a slender win at Craven Cottage.

Saturday, 3pm

Andrew: Liverpool 2-1 Forest

Sports Mole: Liverpool 1-1 Forest

Regardless of Wood's availability, Forest's direct football and low-block tactics under Dyche have the potential to unsettle Liverpool to no end, and the Tricky Trees have made noticeable improvements on the attacking front too.

The international break came at a better time for the champions-in-crisis, but we still cannot back the Reds with any real conviction and have belief in the visitors' ability to nick a point from Anfield.

Saturday, 3pm

Andrew: Wolves 0-2 Palace

Sports Mole: Wolves 0-2 Palace

The fact that Edwards has won his opening league match at three of his previous four clubs bodes well for a Wolves side who are desperate to pick up their first three points of the season, but Crystal Palace will still be regarded as favourites to come out on top this weekend.

Wolves are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this term (seven), while only the top two teams Arsenal (five) and Man City (eight) have conceded fewer than Palace (nine), who should be strong enough at the back - with or without Guehi - to keep Wolves at bay en route to victory.

Saturday, 5.30pm

Andrew: Newcastle 1-1 Man City

Sports Mole: Newcastle 1-2 Man City

Newcastle are a different animal when playing in front of a fired-up St James’ Park crowd and have impressed on home soil in recent weeks, but their resolve will be tested against a red-hot Man City side boasting arguably the deadliest striker on the planet in Haaland, who will be as hungry as ever to score his 100th Premier League goal.

Both teams will back themselves to claim a positive result, but it is difficult to ignore Man City’s strong record against Newcastle and their recent results in the top flight. Guardiola’s men should have enough to get the job done here.

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

Sunday, 2pm

Andrew: Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa

Sports Mole: To follow

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 4.30pm

Andrew: Arsenal 3-0 Spurs

Sports Mole: To follow

Manchester United vs. Everton

Monday, 8pm

Andrew: Man Utd 1-0 Everton

Sports Mole: To follow

Andrew Cushin Q&A

How did you come to support Newcastle and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Andrew: My dad was a Newcastle fan, as is the full family… it’s something that’s instilled in every Geordie I think! I remember my first game... Stoke we played at home, it finished 2-2 .. 2-0 up at half time! I remember being sat on the concourse at half time with my dad thinking how surreal everything around me was! Favourite memories are endless.. anything from the 5-1 demolition of Sunderland to my first experience of watching live European football in the Europa League. We’re onto huge things now and the memories are only going to become more special.

Who have been your favourite five players for Newcastle?

Andrew: Going from players I’ve seen play… it has to be Shay Given, Fabricio Coloccini, Sandro Tonali, Kevin Nolan and I loved watching Hatem Ben Arfa. I went along to the Everton game at Goodison where he scored his first goal… we won that game 1-0.

What's going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Andrew: I’ve just finished my North American, UK and European Love is For Everyone tour. Also planning on recording and releasing some new music in 2026’ as well as getting back out on the road for a lot more shows.

Andrew Cushin's new single ’New World Blazing’ is out now.

You can follow Andrew Cushin on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)

2. Felix Green (15pts | Gameweek 11)

3. Tom A. Smith (13pts | Gameweek 9)

4. The Horn's Nick True (12pts | Gameweek 10)

5. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

6. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

8. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

9. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)

10. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

11. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole

Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 9: Tom A. Smith 13-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 10: The Horn's Nick True 12-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 11: Felix Green 15-11 Sports Mole

