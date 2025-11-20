Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Manchester City will endeavour to move to within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal when they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

The Citizens and the Magpies meet for the first time since February when the former eased to a 4-0 top-flight victory at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy of a first-half hat-trick from Omar Marmoush.

Match preview

Newcastle entered the final international break of 2025 on a sour note, after they suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats away against West Ham United and Brentford, losing 3-1 to the latter a fortnight ago despite taking an early lead through Harvey Barnes.

After securing a top-five finish last season, the Magpies have posted just three win in their opening 11 league matches (D3 L5) this term and they currently sit 14th in the table, only two points above the relegation zone and seven points behind rivals Sunderland in fourth spot.

Head coach Eddie Howe, who retains the full backing of Newcastle’s hierarchy, is “looking for a big response” during a “relentless” fixture schedule over the next few months and he believes that his Magpies side “cannot allow any sort of negative trend to continue” if they wish to compete higher up the table this season.

Newcastle will welcome a return to St James’ Park where they have won each of their last five home matches across all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each, and have picked up 75% of their Premier League points so far this term (9/12), beating Fulham 2-1 in their most recent top-flight home fixture.

However, the Magpies have come out on top only once in their last 35 Premier League meetings with Saturday’s opponents Man City (D6 L28) - a 2-1 home triumph in January 2019 under Rafael Benitez - while Howe has failed to win any of his previous 18 top-flight encounters with the Citizens (D2 L16) - the most a manager has faced an opponent in the division without ever winning.

Man City suffered two defeats in their first three Premier League matches this season (W1), but that shaky start is now a distant memory for Pep Guardiola and co, who have shown clear signs of returning to their best after winning 11 of their last 14 games in all competitions, including six of their last eight in the top flight.

The Citizens sent out a statement to the rest of the Premier League - Arsenal in particular - with an eye-catching 3-0 home victory over reigning champions Liverpool last time out. That result in Guardiola's 1,000th game as a manager helped City climb up to second place in the table and move to within four points of the Gunners, who face North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Man City boast the best home record in the top flight this term, having accumulated 15 points from six matches (W5 D1), but they have only triumphed in two of their opening five league matches on the road (D1 L2), most recently losing 1-0 at Aston Villa at the end of October.

Guardiola’s side drew 1-1 at Newcastle last season, but they will be confident of success this weekend as they have won 12 Premier League away matches against the Magpies, their joint-most away victories against a single opponent in the division (also 12 versus Everton)

Man City have also scored in each of their last 33 Premier League meetings with Newcastle; only three teams have enjoyed a longer scoring streak against an opponent in top-flight history - Chelsea against Newcastle (37 from 1933 to 1969), Tottenham against Newcastle (35 from 1922 to 1961) and Everton against Blackburn (34 from 1925 to 1962).

Newcastle United Premier League form:





L



W



L



W



L



L





Newcastle United form (all competitions):





W



W



W



L



W



L





Manchester City Premier League form:





W



W



W



L



W



W





Manchester City form (all competitions):





W



L



W



W



W



W





Team News

Newcastle defender Dan Burn is suspended after he was sent off against Brentford before the international break, while summer signing Yoane Wissa (knee) is yet to make his debut for the club and is expected to target a return from injury next month.

Nick Pope (concussion) and Joelinton (shin) were both forced off in the defeat to Brentford and have emerged as doubts after not representing their countries over the international break, while Anthony Gordon (hip), Will Osula (ankle) and Tino Livramento (knee) will also be assessed, the latter of whom has been sidelined since September.

Howe may decide to stick with the centre-back partnership of Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman for the fourth successive game, which would leave Fabian Schar to begin as a substitute once again, while Nick Woltemade, who scored three goals in two games on international duty with Germany, will lead the line.

As for Man City, Mateo Kovacic is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle/heel injury, while fellow midfielder Rodri is a doubt and his fitness will continue to be monitored in training ahead of kickoff.

Guardiola will be tempted to stick with the same lineup that began the win over Liverpool a fortnight ago, which could see Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly - fresh from earning his first two England caps - continue as full-backs as Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol link arms at centre-back.

Nico Gonzalez has impressed in recent weeks at the base of City’s midfield in the absence of Rodri and he is expected to start again on Saturday, with captain Bernardo Silva potentially playing alongside him.

Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden and in-form Jeremey Doku, who produced a man-of-the-match display against Liverpool and scored twice for Belgium on Tuesday, could all provide support in attack for goal machine Erling Haaland, who is looking to score his 100th Premier League goal and 15th of the season this weekend.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

We say: Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester City

Newcastle are a different animal when playing in front of a fired-up St James’ Park crowd and have impressed on home soil in recent weeks, but their resolve will be tested against a red-hot Man City side boasting arguably the deadliest striker on the planet in Haaland, who will be as hungry as ever to score his 100th Premier League goal.

Both teams will back themselves to claim a positive result, but it is difficult to ignore Man City’s strong record against Newcastle and their recent results in the top flight. Guardiola’s men should have enough to get the job done here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email