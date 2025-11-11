Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has the 'cast iron' backing of the club's Saudi owners and new chief executive David Hopkinson despite a disappointing start to the season, according to a report.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has the full backing of the club's Saudi owners and their new chief executive despite a disappointing start to the season, according to a report.

After finishing in the top five of the Premier League last season to secure Champions League football, the Magpies have struggled for consistency this term and head into November’s international break sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

Three wins, three draws and five defeats have been posted across Newcastle’s 11 Premier League matches this season, with Howe’s side one of only four teams in the division who are yet to win away from home (D3 L3).

Newcastle suffered their third successive away league defeat last weekend as they let a one-goal lead slip to lose 3-1 against Brentford, leaving the Magpies languishing in 14th place and seven points behind high-flying rivals Sunderland in fourth spot.

While Howe’s team are still adapting to life without Alexander Isak, they have also suffered during the absence of injured full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, who play a key role in building attacks from wide areas when fit.

Howe has full backing of Newcastle hierarchy as players take blame for poor form

Howe, who celebrated four years in charge of Newcastle last weekend, is experiencing arguably his roughest patch in the Magpies dugout, but The i Paper claims that he has ‘cast iron’ support from new CEO David Hopkinson and the club’s Saudi owners.

Newcastle’s players are taking responsibility for their poor start to the season, with Kieran Trippier confirming that the team’s leadership group - including himself, Jamaal Lascelles, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Nick Pope - has held discussions over what has gone wrong and how to tackle their mini-crisis.

“I wouldn't say any arguments or anything,” Trippier told Chronicle Live when asked if stern words were shared in the dressing room after Newcastle’s loss to Brentford.

"We've got a lot of experienced players in the dressing room, we've all discussed it. The leadership group, as a team, the manager has fully put a stamp on it, but all we can do as players, it's not the managers, it's the players who need to step up away from home.

"There's no excuses because the record at home is top, away it's not, but as players we need to take responsibility, which we will do as I’m stood here now speaking to you guys. We'll take it on the chin.

"Obviously it's not the best way of putting it, but all we can do is apologise to the fans. All I can say is that the lads are giving everything.”

‘We must take a look at ourselves individually and collectively,’ says Trippier

“There's no guarantees, but obviously the main focus now is the lads go on international break," Trippier added. "The lads that don't, [they] rest and recover.

"Take a look at ourselves individually and collectively - like I do after every game, win, lose or draw. I always analyse where I've done wrong, where I could do better, etc.

"All we can do is, and the most important thing, is stick together because as I said in the dressing room after the game before, I've never been in a better group.

"One of the best groups I've ever been involved in, the unity. We'll come through. It's about clicking and it will happen. Maybe as I said before, the break has come at the right time for us as players and as a team.”

Newcastle will soon prepare for three fixtures to conclude November after the international break, with a tricky home clash with Manchester City in the Premier League followed by a Champions League trip to Marseille and another away match against Everton in the top flight.