Sports Mole takes on Oxfordshire singer-songwriter Felix Ross for a Premier League predictions challenge in gameweek seven of the 2025-26 campaign.

Gameweek seven in the Premier League kicks off at the Vitality Stadium on Friday evening, with Bournemouth welcoming Fulham for what is shaping up to be an interesting affair.

There are only actually four games on Saturday, with Manchester United and Arsenal facing Sunderland and West Ham United respectively, while Chelsea will host Liverpool in the late start.

On Sunday, there are five matches, including Manchester City's trip to Brentford, and teams will be desperate to put three points on the board ahead of the October international break.

In the seventh set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against Oxfordshire singer-songwriter Felix Ross, who is a Tottenham Hotspur fan.

Read on to discover Felix's and our predictions for gameweek seven of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how Hertfordshire singer-songwriter and former Watford footballer Max Ryan performed in the sixth set of fixtures this season.

Friday, 8pm

Felix: Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham

Sports Mole: Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham

Bournemouth will be seen as favourites considering their home record is excellent, though Fulham have proven to be defensively resilient.

While Friday's clash is sure to be a close affair, the visitors could be heading to the Vitality Stadium with limited options up front, and their lack of firepower may prove costly.

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, 12.30pm

Felix: Leeds United 1-3 Tottenham

Sports Mole: Leeds 1-2 Tottenham

Leeds have every right to feel optimistic of success having won 18 of their last 23 league games on home soil, but they have struggled to get the better of a Tottenham outfit who have enjoyed their recent visits to Elland Road and will be regarded as favourites to pick up all three points this weekend.

Spurs will be aware that Leeds suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to their North London rivals Arsenal earlier in the campaign, and while we do not expect Frank’s men to win as emphatically, they should ultimately find a way to outscore their opponents in West Yorkshire.

Saturday, 3pm

Felix: Man United 2-0 Sunderland

Sports Mole: Man United 1-1 Sunderland

Saturday’s fixture might have seemed favourable for Man United before the season began, but taking into account their poor form and Sunderland’s bright start, it is far from a straightforward contest now.

The Red Devils’ new-look forward line is not firing on all cylinders just yet and the Black Cats have shown that they have the credentials to frustrate opposing teams. It is difficult to back the hosts in their current state, even on home soil, so they may have to settle for a share of the spoils on this occasion.

Saturday, 3pm

Felix: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

Sports Mole: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

Arsenal made harder work of their victory over Olympiacos than they should have done, but thanks to the majestic Martin Odegaard, creating was not the problem for the Gunners in midweek.

If Arteta's men can generate the same volume of chances this weekend, they will surely tuck at least two away, as Santo's wait for a first West Ham win goes on.

Saturday, 5.30pm

Felix: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Sports Mole: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Even when results go against them, Chelsea can almost always be backed to make the net bulge, having scored in each of their last eight matches across all competitions since their opening-day goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Such a statistic makes for unpleasant reading for a defensively frail Liverpool, whom we cannot back with confidence to go to Stamford Bridge and win, but Chelsea's own inconsistencies and absentees makes them difficult to side with too.

Sunday, 2pm

Felix: Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sports Mole: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace

The stalemate specialists at home - whether it be at Goodison or Hill Dickinson - Everton have drawn 11 Premier League games since the start of last season, more than any other side in the division.

A 12th is by no means unrealistic this weekend, given that the majority of Palace's starters will be nursing jellied legs from midweek, but the visitors should still do enough for 20 not out.

Sunday, 2pm

Felix: Newcastle 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Sports Mole: Newcastle 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Less rest + the possible absence of Murillo = a miserable day out for Nottingham Forest, who have an appalling record at St James' Park and - unlike Arsenal - will surely not banish that curse on Sunday.

The Magpies were firing on all cylinders in Belgium and have the resources required to exploit Forest's set-piece weaknesses, so the hosts have our vote to prevail and prolong Postecoglou's painful wait for a first win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, 2pm

Felix: Wolves 0-1 Brighton

Sports Mole: Wolves 1-1 Brighton

This is a really difficult match to call, as Brighton have already lost twice on their travels in the Premier League this season, while Wolves were much improved against Tottenham last time out.

It would not be a surprise to see a home win or indeed an away victory, and it is one of those that could go either way on the afternoon, but we just have a feeling that the points will be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Aston Villa vs. Burnley

Sunday, 2pm

Felix: Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley

Sports Mole: Aston Villa 1-0 Burnley

Burnley will be the fresher of the two sides, with Villa in European action on Thursday night, so the home side will not have had long to prepare for this match. That said, we are still expecting Emery's team to pick up another victory, which would be their fourth in a row in all competitions.

Sunday, 4.30pm

Felix: Brentford 0-3 Man City

Sports Mole: Brentford 1-2 Man City

Brentford's knack for goals at home could spell danger for a fatigued Man City side, but the Bees are also without a clean sheet in five, so shut-outs should be off the menu.

However, with Haaland still in red-hot form and City boasting the highest shot-conversion rate in the Premier League this season (18.4%), Guardiola should be celebrating Premier League win number 250 come full time.

Felix Ross Q&A

How did you come to support Tottenham and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Felix: I’ve supported Spurs since I was a kid. My dad grew up in Golders Green and used to work on the jumbo screen at White Hart Lane, so Tottenham has always been in the family.

My favourite memory has to be when we beat Ajax in the Champions League semi-final - Lucas Moura’s last-minute winner was one of those moments you’ll never forget as a Spurs fan.

Who have been your favourite five players for Tottenham?

Felix: Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Luka Modric, Son Heung-min, Ledley King.

What's going on with you at the moment?

Felix: I’ve got a new single coming soon called Everything’s Changing. I will also be playing my final headline show of this year at Manchester’s Dead Institute on Sunday 5th of October.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

2. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

4. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

5. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

6. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole