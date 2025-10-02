[monks data]
Chelsea logo
Premier League
Oct 4, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Chelsea
vs.
Liverpool

Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Senior Reporter
Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups
© Iconsport
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Liverpool may have lost their grip on top spot in the Premier League table by the time they kick off against Chelsea in Saturday evening's Stamford Bridge battle.

More cracks are beginning to appear for Arne Slot's men, while the Blues earned just a second win from six matches by taking down Jose Mourinho's Benfica in midweek.


Match preview

Labelled as dark horses for the 2025-26 Premier League title before the first ball was kicked, Chelsea's indifferent form may have some going back on their pre-season predictions, as Enzo Maresca has overseen a mediocre two wins, two draws and two defeats thus far.

Not for the first time this season, poor discipline cost the Club World Cup winners in last weekend's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion, who were on the back foot until Trevoh Chalobah's red card changed the course of the game; the Seagulls eventually triumphed 3-1 courtesy of a Danny Welbeck double.

Boasting a paltry one point from their last three Premier League games - after taking seven from the first nine on offer - the eighth-placed hosts already find themselves seven points behind the leaders and are also counting the cost of a hefty absentee list, which the Club World Cup may or may not have had something to do with.

From injuries to indiscipline, Chelsea's 118 cards - 114 yellow, four red - since the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season is more than any other team, and the Blues failed to finish Tuesday's Champions League clash with Benfica with 11 men on the pitch too.

However, Joao Pedro's late dismissal was inconsequential in a 1-0 win over Mourinho's men, and the hosts now set out to avoid losing three straight Premier League games for the first time since the spring of 2023, when Frank Lampard was at the helm.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot pictured on September 30, 2025

Also at risk of a torrid third consecutive defeat - albeit in all competitions rather than the Premier League exclusively - reigning champions Liverpool have looked a shadow of the side that stormed to the title at a canter over the past week.

The Reds' latest late late show was not enough to deny Crystal Palace their deserved victory last weekend, as Eddie Nketiah's extraordinary late winner ended Liverpool's perfect start to the top-flight campaign, in a result that Reds fans likely saw coming.

None of the holders' first five Premier League wins of the new term were convincing by any stretch, and their autumnal plight continued in midweek, as Galatasaray condemned Arne Slot's side to a shock 1-0 Champions League defeat thanks to a Victor Osimhen penalty.

Reeling from back-to-back losses for just the second time under Slot, Liverpool will also enter Saturday's game off the top of the Premier League table if Arsenal - who cut the gap down to two points by edging out Newcastle United - overcome West Ham United at 3pm.

The less said about the Reds' recent record at Stamford Bridge the better too, as Liverpool are winless in their last four Premier League away games at Chelsea, although last season's 3-1 defeat came after they had already been crowned champions and had taken their foot off the pedal.

Chelsea Premier League form:



  • D

  • W

  • W

  • D

  • L

  • L


Chelsea form (all competitions):



  • D

  • L

  • L

  • W

  • L

  • W


Liverpool Premier League form:



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L


Liverpool form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • L



Team News

Liverpool's Alisson Becker on March 9, 2025

Pedro's sending-off in midweek does not impact his participation in the Premier League, but centre-back Chalobah will serve his one-game domestic ban for his dismissal in the loss to Brighton.

Chalobah joins Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Cole Palmer (groin), Liam Delap (thigh) and Levi Colwill (knee) on the Chelsea sidelines, while Wesley Fofana (head) and Andrey Santos (knock) both need once-overs.

Maresca said that he would be without "seven or eight players" when asked at his press conference but did not give specifics on Fofana or Santos, whose conditions therefore remain up in the air.

If Fofana is not cleared to return from concussion protocol this weekend, Josh Acheampong should function as an emergency centre-back for the hosts, potentially alongside fellow teenager Jorrel Hato if Benoit Badiashile is not ready for two starts in two days.

While Liverpool have not been so unfortunate on the injury front this season, the champions' misery against Galatasaray was compounded by a groin injury to Alisson Becker, and Slot has ruled his number one out of this heavyweight clash.

Alisson was one of two casualties of the midweek loss alongside Hugo Ekitike, but there is more optimism that his thigh problem will settle down in time; either way, Alexander Isak should take his place as the Swede aims to score at Stamford Bridge for the third year running.

In brighter news, Slot could also welcome Federico Chiesa back from an unspecified niggle, but Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remains on the long road to recovery.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak


SM words green background

We say: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool


 

Even when results go against them, Chelsea can almost always be backed to make the net bulge, having scored in each of their last eight matches across all competitions since their opening-day goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Such a statistic makes for unpleasant reading for a defensively frail Liverpool, whom we cannot back with confidence to go to Stamford Bridge and win, but Chelsea's own inconsistencies and absentees makes them difficult to side with too.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582784:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect10727:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alisson Becker Arne Slot Enzo Maresca Joao Pedro Trevoh Chalobah Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!