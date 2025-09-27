Chelsea's defensive crisis worsens as Danny Welbeck steals the show in a 3-1 comeback win for Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Unbeaten in 12 consecutive home games in the Premier League, the Blues kicked off their quest for a 13th in pleasing fashion, as Enzo Fernandez headed home a deserved opener midway through the first half.

Enzo Maresca's defensive crisis soon went from bad to worse, though, as Trevoh Chalobah was dismissed early in the second half for denying Diego Gomez a clear goalscoring opportunity, after which Fabian Hurzeler's men began to dominate.

The inevitable equaliser arrived via the head of Danny Welbeck in the final 15 minutes, not long before Brighton were denied a seemingly clear penalty when Malo Gusto caught Yankuba Minteh on the head.

However, the Seagulls belatedly got the reward their endeavour deserved, as Maxim De Cuyper headed home in the second of 11 added minutes, before Welbeck put the cherry on top with 100 on the clock.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Disciplinary deja vu rears its ugly head yet again for Chelsea, and things could hardly be looking bleaker for the Blues at the back.

CHELSEA VS. BRIGHTON HIGHLIGHTS

24th min: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton (Enzo Fernandez)

An element of luck, but absolutely deserved!

Moises Caicedo threads a delightful through ball into the path of Reece James, whose cross takes a wild deflection, helping it on its way to the back post.

Joel Veltman has inexplicably allowed Fernandez to ghost past him, and the Argentine cannot miss with a one-yard header.

51st min: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton (Trevoh Chalobah red card)

Two reds in two weeks for the Club World Cup winners, and this one could be particularly disastrous.

Four-goal hero Gomez has a clear goalscoring opportunity in front of him, but Chalobah takes out the Paraguayan and takes the walk of shame after a VAR review.

77th min: Chelsea 1-1 Brighton (Danny Welbeck)

It had been coming!

Chelsea's defensive vulnerabilities are exposed to the maximum, as Yankuba Minteh works a yard of space down the left and whips in an inch-perfect ball for Welbeck, who is all alone and sends a bullet header into the roof of the net.

90+2 min: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton (Maxim De Cuyper)

Moments after being denied a seemingly clear-cut penalty, justice may have just been served for the visitors!

Mats Wieffer heads an inswinging cross into the six-yard box - where the Blues' marking is atrocious again - and De Cuyper flicks a header into the bottom corner past a stagnant Robert Sanchez.

90+10 min: Chelsea 1-3 (Danny Welbeck)

MAN OF THE MATCH - DANNY WELBECK

CHELSEA VS. BRIGHTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 59%-41% Brighton

Shots: Chelsea 13-12 Brighton

Shots on target: Chelsea 3-3 Brighton

Corners: Chelsea 5-7 Brighton

Fouls: Chelsea 9-16 Brighton

BEST STATS



Danny Welbeck has now scored in 17 different Premier League campaigns. Still got it. ? pic.twitter.com/kY0IqdSC5c

— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

The script has already been written for Chelsea's next game, as Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge with Benfica for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase match.

The Blues then host Liverpool in a Premier League blockbuster on October 4, a day before Brighton visit basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

