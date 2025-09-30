Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge ends in disappointment as Enzo Maresca's Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge ended in disappointment as Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0 in a close-fought Champions League game on Tuesday night.

Chelsea started brightly, but it was As Aguias that came closest in the early stages and would have taken the lead if Robert Sanchez had not turned Dodi Lukebakio's near-post shot onto the woodwoork.

That being said, Enzo Maresca's side got their noses in front within the first 20 minutes when Alejandro Garnacho's cut back was turned into his own net by Richard Rios, who had little chance to adjust his body.

Youngster Tyrique George could have doubled the lead just before half time, but he was forced into taking his shot quickly by the reactive Nicolas Otamendi.

Benfica were arguably the better team in the first period, but while they also had the upper hand in the second, the latter half of this clash was devoid of many clear-cut opportunities for either side.

Joao Pedro was sent off late on when a high boot saw him pick up a second yellow card in stoppage time, but the result was unaffected and Chelsea walked away with all three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea got back to winning ways at the end a difficult month in the first Champions League game at Stamford Bridge since April 2023.

Maresca fielded the Blues' youngest-ever starting lineup in the competition, and grinding out a victory against a competitive Benfica side will serve as good experience going forward.

However, Pedro's red card was Chelsea's third in four games, and the boss will want to curb any potential discipline issues before they impact their ambitions this season.

Mourinho was welcomed back to London, and he earned himself some more credit with the home fans when he intervened to stop the visiting supporters from throwing projectiles at Fernandez when he was taking a corner.

However, the former Chelsea manager has now only won four of his 15 matches against the Blues - drawing three and losing eight - and emerged victorious in none of his last eight.

Benfica are also winless in their last nine against English teams, drawing three and losing six, though their performance deserved at least a point on Tuesday.

CHELSEA VS. BENFICA HIGHLIGHTS

8th min: Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica) hit post

Chelsea lose possession on the left flank, where Lukebakio picks up the ball and fires a low, driven effort towards the near post.

However, Sanchez is equal to it, and turns the strike onto the woodwork.

Richard Rios own-goal vs. Benfica (18th min, Chelsea 1-0 Benfica)



Richard Rios knocks the ball back into his own net and Chelsea take the lead at the Bridge ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HxjIY0Rt5V

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 30, 2025

Pedro Neto picks out Garnacho on the left wing with a finely weighted pass from the right, and the former Manchester United man cuts a cross back only for Rios to hit the ball into his own net.

Chelsea lead against the run of play!

45th min: Tyrique George (Chelsea) big chance missed

Left-back Marc Cucurella carries the ball forward before picking out George in the centre of the box, but while it seemed that the forward had time to get a shot away, Otamendi puts him under enough pressure to rush the effort.

96th min: Joao Pedro (Chelsea) red card



With just seconds left on the clock, Chelsea go down to 10-men as Joao Pedro receives a second yellow... ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/81dwlFIoMM

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 30, 2025

The Chelsea centre-forward came on as a second-half substitute, but his high foot - while not making contact - led to a second yellow and subsequent red card.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MOISES CAICEDO

The Chelsea midfielder has consistently been one of the best in the world in his position in recent seasons, and with eight tackles and 10 duels won - the most of any player on the night - Moises Caicedo was key to protecting the Blues' slim lead.

In a team of young players, it is easy to forget that the £115m-man is only 23-years-old himself, and if he continues this level of performance, then Maresca's side could go far in the competition.

CHELSEA VS. BENFICA MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 56%-44% Benfica

Shots: Chelsea 8-9 Benfica

Shots on target: Chelsea 3-3 Benfica

Corners: Chelsea 3-5 Benfica

Fouls: Chelsea 13-14 Benfica

BEST STATS



Moisés Caicedo for Chelsea vs. Benfica: ◉ Most duels won (10) ◉ Most final third entries (9) ◉ Most tackles (8) ◉= Most chances created (2) ◉= Most interceptions (2) And he only misplaced one of his 61 passes. ? pic.twitter.com/l32O3UmU6I

— Squawka (@Squawka) September 30, 2025



Jose Mourinho has now lost as many Champions League Group Stage/League Phase games at Stamford Bridge with Benfica as he did with Chelsea. ◎ Chelsea 1-2 Basel (2013) ◉ Chelsea 1-0 Benfica (2025) The Special One’s return to London did not go to plan. ? pic.twitter.com/mm2FwSttah

— Squawka (@Squawka) September 30, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea will welcomechampions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge for a blockbuster clash this Saturday, while Benfica will travel to take on Porto in theon Sunday night.



Anthony Nolan Written by

