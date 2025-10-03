[monks data]
Preview: Everton vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Everton vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Everton and Crystal Palace, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to prolong their record-breaking unbeaten run to a tremendous 20 matches across all tournaments, Crystal Palace hit the road to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Eagles proudly boast the only unbeaten record left in the English top flight, while the Toffees set out to end a four-match winless run on their own turf.


Match preview

Translating their recent domestic dominance into continental triumph, Crystal Palace got up and running at the first attempt in the UEFA Conference League - as expected - by earning a straightforward 2-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in Thursday's opening league-phase scrap.

Daniel Munoz wrote his name into the Eagles' history books as the first Crystal Palace player to score a major European goal (excluding qualifiers), before Eddie Nketiah gave Oliver Glasner's men some breathing room with the insurance goal in the second half, following his recent Premier League heroics.

The ex-Arsenal striker gave Liverpool a dose of their own last-minute medicine at Selhurst Park last weekend, as thanks to Nketiah's bedlam-inducing injury-time winner, Palace extended their unbeaten start to the campaign at the expense of the champions' 100% beginning.

Now undefeated in a magnificent 19 consecutive matches - while also winning each of their last four across all tournaments - Palace are currently the team to beat under the much-admired Glasner, who is allegedly on Manchester United's radar as he runs down his Eagles contract.

On-field matters take precedence for the time being, though, as Glasner aims to set yet another new record with Palace; if the Eagles avoid defeat on Merseyside, they would have gone 13 games unbeaten in league football alone, surpassing their current best of 12 from 2025 and 1990.

Everton manager David Moyes on July 15, 2025

However, Palace's head-to-head history against Everton does not paint a pleasant picture for the Eagles faithful, as Sunday's visitors have remarkably only won one of their last 21 Premier League matches against the Toffees - a 3-1 success in December 2021.

Against every team they have played at least 20 times in the competition, Everton have only averaged more points per game vs. West Bromwich Albion (1.85 compared to 1.81 against Palace) - while no Eagles side has gone to the Toffees' territory and won since a Neil Warnock-led team in 2014.

David Moyes's men can also boast an undefeated record at the Hill Dickinson Stadium since bidding farewell to Goodison Park, although Monday's 1-1 draw with West Ham United - where Jarrod Bowen cancelled out Michael Keane's opener - was a case of two points dropped rather than one gained.

The hosts have typified inconsistency with two wins, two draws and two defeats on their Premier League record so far this season, but none of their four matches across all competitions in September ended in victory, and they seldom match up to the best of the best either.

Indeed, Everton have only four wins to show from their last 31 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top half of the table, while Moyes has not beaten Palace in a league home game since all the way back in 2013, drawing four and losing two of his subsequent such fixtures.

Everton Premier League form:



  • L

  • W

  • W

  • D

  • L

  • D


Everton form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • D

  • L

  • L

  • D


Crystal Palace Premier League form:



  • D

  • D

  • W

  • D

  • W

  • W


Crystal Palace form (all competitions):



  • W

  • D

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W



Team News

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pictured on September 29, 2025

Palace registered a clean sheet against Dynamo Kiev despite having Borna Sosa sent off for a nonsensical second yellow card, but the Croatian left-back is fine to feature in the Premier League.

Regardless, Sosa will undoubtedly make way for Tyrick Mitchell, one of a few high-profile omissions from the latest England squad alongside Adam Wharton, who could very well be axed from the XI too if Glasner exercises caution over his fitness.

Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Chadi Riad (knee) are definitely out of contention for the visitors, but Glasner has no fresh concerns to manage from midweek.

While Sosa is not on the naughty step for this game, Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is, as the 27-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against West Ham and will serve a one-game ban this weekend, much to Moyes's dismay.

The Scot labelled Dewsbury-Hall's bookings against Liverpool and West Ham "terrible" in his pre-game press conference - sentiments likely shared by both Toffees and rivals supporters - and Carlos Alcaraz should fill the void left by the ex-Chelsea man.

Injured duo Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) and Merlin Rohl (groin) are still missing for the hosts, but Moyes's squad is otherwise in good shape for Sunday's game.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta


SM words green background

We say: Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace

The stalemate specialists at home - whether it be at Goodison or Hill Dickinson - Everton have drawn 11 Premier League games since the start of last season, more than any other side in the division.

A 12th is by no means unrealistic this weekend, given that the majority of Palace's starters will be nursing jellied legs from midweek, but the visitors should still do enough for 20 not out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Ben Knapton
