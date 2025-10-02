Crystal Palace ease to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in the Conference League, setting a new club-record with a 19-game undefeated run.

Crystal Palace eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev on the opening matchday of the 2025-26 Conference League campaign, setting a new club-record with a 19-game undefeated run.

Crystal Palace asserted their authority over Dynamo Kiev from minute one, controlling possession and pinning the hosts inside their own half, but despite their dominance, the Eagles were only able to head into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Daniel Munoz's brilliant header.

The Eagles continued to dominate from the restart, and they quickly doubled their lead as Eddie Nketiah scored just minutes after having a strike chalked off for an offside, giving Oliver Glasner's side a significant advantage with just 30 minutes remaining.

There was one last twist to the tale when Borna Sosa received two yellow cards in the space of two minutes to reduce Palace down to 10-men for the final 15 minutes, but the visitors remained strong and held on to their lead to secure a 2-0 victory in their first match in major European competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Crystal Palace picked up where they left off against Liverpool this evening, with similar methods proving equally as effective as they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

The Eagles consistently looked to fire passes through the lines towards the striker, whether that be Jean-Philippe Mateta or Nketiah, and then flicked forward to a third-man runner or held up and recycled back into the creative stars such as Adam Wharton and Yeremy Pino.

The use of the wing-backs by Glasner is equally as important to Crystal Palace's ongoing success, as the pair are so often involved in goals for the Eagles, demonstrated by Munoz netting the first and Sosa missing a major opportunity in the first half after being picked out inside the penalty area.

Not only do the wing-backs make darting runs into the penalty area that give opposition defences plenty of problems, but they hold such width that stretches opponents and allows the likes of Pino and Daichi Kamada the space to operate with freedom in the half-spaces.

Altogether, it was another fantastic showing and victory from a Crystal Palace side that have been one of the best performing teams in Europe at the beginning of the 2025-26 season, evidenced by their ongoing 19-game unbeaten run!

DYNAMO KIEV VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Daniel Munoz goal vs. Dynamo Kiev (31st min, Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Crystal Palace)



A historic goal for Crystal Palace ? The Eagles get their first ever away goal in Europe and what a goal it was from Daniel Muñoz ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kzJa50BRM3

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2025

Crystal Palace have their first goal in the Conference League!

The ball is fired out to Yeremy Pino on the left wing, the Spaniard cuts inside and delivers a cross from deep towards the back post.

The cross perfectly finds the run of Munoz, and the defender loops a sensational header over the goalkeeper and into the top left corner.

Eddie Nketiah goal vs. Dynamo Kiev (58th min, Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Crystal Palace)

Just minutes after being denied for offside, Nketiah has his goal!

Pino with an absolutely stunning piece of skill to skip past the defender, and the Spaniard drives down the byline and delivers a cross with the outside of his right boot.

The cross is met by Nketiah, who beats the defender to the contact and finishes into the back of the net with the outside of his right foot.

76th min: Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) red card

Sosa receives his marching orders! The defender has been given two yellow cards in a matter of minutes!

Sosa bundles into a Dynamo Kiev attacker, and with the defender already on a yellow card from just minutes earlier, the referee produces the red card.

MAN OF THE MATCH - YEREMY PINO

A number of Crystal Palace players impressed as they marched to a superb first victory, but Pino stole the spotlight with a scintillating showing.

No player created more chances than Pino throughout the match (three), with those including the Spaniard's two assists - brilliantly picking out Munoz for the first before skilfully assisting Nketiah for the second.

The forward also registered the most dribbles in the match (three), the most tackles in the match (three) and won the most duels in the match (seven).

DYNAMO KIEV VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Dynamo Kiev 46%-54% Crystal Palace

Shots: Dynamo Kiev 9-14 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Dynamo Kiev 1-7 Crystal Palace

Corners: Dynamo Kiev 3-5 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Dynamo Kiev 7-14 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS



1 - Daniel Muñoz is Crystal Palace's first ever scorer in major European competition - the Colombian has been involved in more goals than any other Premier League defender in all competitions in 2025 (5 goals, 6 assists). Primero. pic.twitter.com/fzyz1UzV0X

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Dynamo Kiev will resume their Ukrainian Premier League title defence with matches against Metalist 1925 and Zorya Luhansk before returning to Conference League action against Samsunspor on matchday two of the league phase in three weeks time.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will aim to extend their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 Premier League season when they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton in their final outing before the international break.

