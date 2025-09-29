Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Conference League match between Dynamo Kiev and Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace will get their first-ever European campaign underway on Thursday when they travel to Arena Lublin to face Dynamo Kiev in the Conference League.

The Eagles are looking to set a new club record of going 19 games undefeated, having last tasted defeat in April against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, the Blue and Whites are hoping to secure all three points in their opening match of the league phase, looking to respond to the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Europa League after losing in the playoff round.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Dynamo Kiev vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The Conference League contest will kick off at 5:45pm UK time on Thursday evening, while it will start at 6:45pm local time.

Where is Dynamo Kiev vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The match will take place at Arena Lublin in Poland, with the stadium being selected as Dynamo Kiev's home ground for European competition due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

How to watch Dynamo Kiev vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The Conference League contest at Arena Lublin will be available to watch on TNT Sports 3.

Online streaming

The game can also be accessed on TNT Sports through Discovery+.

Highlights

TNT Sports will post highlights on their social media throughout the match, with the full match highlights posted on their YouTube channel after the game.

What is at stake for Dynamo Kiev vs. Crystal Palace?

Dynamo Kiev are looking to respond to the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Europa League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the playoff qualifying round.

The hosts are in strong form heading into the encounter, having avoided defeat in all of their last six matches, with three wins and three draws in that time.

However, Crystal Palace will be the favourites to secure the victory on Thursday evening, given the Eagles head into the clash on a spectacular run of results.

The Eagles are undefeated in their last 18 competitive games across all competitions, with their 2-1 win over Liverpool at the weekend matching the club's record, meaning they will be looking to break the record on Thursday.

