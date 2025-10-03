England manager Thomas Tuchel confirms his squad for the Three Lions' upcoming games against Wales and Latvia.

The Euro 2024 runners-up return to action in October on the back of their most emphatic win during the German's short time in charge - a 5-0 battering of Serbia in September's World Cup 2026 qualifier.

The five-star thrashing of the Eagles came after another unconvincing 2-0 triumph at home to Andorra, albeit one that helped England maintain their perfect record in the preliminary rounds.

Tuchel's side are sitting pretty at the top of Group K with 15 points from five games - seven clear of second-placed Albania on the same number of matches and eight better off than third-placed Serbia - who have a game in hand.

England take a break from competitive action to host Wales in a Wembley friendly on October 9, before heading to Latvia for their next World Cup qualifier on October 14, where victory will confirm their spot in the 2026 tournament if Serbia fail to beat Albania (October 11) or Andorra (October 14).

Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish left out of England squad

Tuchel has named 24 players in his latest squad, but there is strikingly no room for Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, who is fit and available again following his recovery from a shoulder injury.

However, Bellingham has only started one match for Los Blancos since returning from surgery, and he was only given 10 minutes off the bench in Real Madrid's 5-0 Champions League victory over Kairat in midweek.

Bellingham is one of a few surprise absentees from Tuchel's selection, as the in-form Jack Grealish has also been overlooked by the German, despite his record-breaking start to life at Everton since his loan arrival from Manchester City.

Grealish has provided four assists in six games for the Toffees in the Premier League, where is the only Everton player to register two or more assists in two successive appearances since the competition's inception.

Tuchel has also omitted Manchester City's Phil Foden, as well as Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell, instead keeping faith with Newcastle United's Dan Burn, Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence and Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly as his left-back options.

Mitchell's Eagles teammate Adam Wharton is another shock absentee, despite managing to stay fit throughout the season, as Tuchel once again sides with AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Brentford's Jordan Henderson.

Bukayo Saka, John Stones recalled to England squad

While Bellingham has been left out of the Three Lions' ranks following his return from injury, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is back in the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Saka replaces stricken teammate Noni Madueke - who is sidelined with a knee injury - while Manchester City's John Stones also comes back into the defensive setup.

Stones takes Tino Livramento's place following the Newcastle United full-back's serious knee problem, and the latter's Magpies teammate Nick Pope has once again been overlooked.

Instead, Tuchel has sided with the familiar trio of Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford, in spite of the latter being bumped down to second choice for Manchester City since Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival.

England squad for Wales, Latvia matches:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)