Sports Mole looks at who England could face at the 2026 World Cup as the draw comes into view.

Six spots are still up for grabs, but 42 nations have now punched their ticket to the next instalment of sport's grandest stage - the FIFA World Cup.

The curtain has very nearly come down on qualification for the 2026 edition in Canada, Mexico and the United States, but while there is still some uncertainty, the guaranteed participants and playoff hopefuls will learn their fate in the group-stage draw.

The highly-anticipated event takes place on December 5 in Washington DC at 5pm GMT - just in time for rush hour - and many an England fan will likely tune into the radio to learn the Three Lions' fate on their way home from work.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at which teams Thomas Tuchel's side could potentially face at the 2026 World Cup.

How does the World Cup 2026 draw work? Which pot are England in?

The World Cup 2026 draw will follow a familiar format, as the 48 teams will be divided into four pots of 12 based on their world ranking or method of qualification, and one team from each pot is drawn into a group of four.

The three host nations - Canada, Mexico and the United States - were automatically assigned to Pot 1 and have already been placed in their groups; Mexico are in Group A, Canada Group B and the USA Group D.

England also find themselves in Pot 1 for the 2026 World Cup draw thanks to their FIFA ranking, meaning that the Three Lions will not be facing any of the host nations or fellow powerhouses in the group stage.

Reigning champions Argentina, France, Spain, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany are also in Pot 1, but England cannot meet any of them until the first knockout stage at the earliest.

Furthermore, UEFA nations can be paired alongside a maximum of one other European country in their group, but other confederations cannot have more than one team in the same section.

> Click here to learn how to watch the 2026 World Cup draw

World Cup 2026 draw: Who could England face from Pot 2?

While England may not find themselves against any of the Pot 1 big boys in the group stage, the Three Lions will face a true test of their mettle against one of the respected nations from Pot 2, which houses former World Cup winners, finalists and semi-finalists.

England could reunite with 2018 semi-final conquerors Croatia, or 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, to date the first and only African nation to reach the last four of the competition.

South American trio Colombia, Uruguay and Ecuador are also present in Pot 2, as are Switzerland, who took England to penalties in last year's Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Iran and Senegal - both of whom England clashed with at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - could be drawn to face the Three Lions two, as might AFC heavyweights Japan and South Korea.

Austria and Australia are the lowest-ranked nations in Pot 2; England faced the former at the 1958 World Cup but have never met the latter outside of a friendly setting.

World Cup 2026 draw: Who could England face from Pot 3?

After their unforgettable six-goal spectacular with Denmark on Tuesday night, Scotland have entered Pot 3 for the World Cup draw, meaning that England could tackle their near neighbours in the group phase in North America.

The two home nations collided in the early stages of Euro 2020, playing out a forgettable 0-0 draw at a rain-soaked Wembley, but England could face a couple more intimidating foes from Pot 3.

Indeed, Erling Haaland's Norway and Mohamed Salah's Egypt can be drawn out of that section, in addition to Ivory Coast, the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Alternatively, the Three Lions might reunite with 2018 World Cup opponents Panama, or face one of two other African countries in Tunisia and Algeria.

Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and 2010 hosts South Africa make up the rest of Pot 3 alongside Uzbekistan, who are the highest-ranked debutants at the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup 2026 draw: Who could England face from Pot 4?

Uzbekistan are one of four nations who will make their World Cup debuts next summer alongside Curacao, Cape Verde and Jordan, all of whom have been placed among the lowest-ranked nations in Pot 4.

Jordan and Cape Verde are both ranked above African powerhouses Ghana, although the latter would ostensibly provide more of a threat from the likes of the effervescent Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.

Haiti and New Zealand are the only other two confirmed countries in Pot 4, which will be completed by the four UEFA playoff winners and two victors from the inter-confederation playoffs.

Italy are the highest-ranked team in the UEFA playoffs, where they will be joined by Denmark, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland, Wales, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, six nations are fighting for two spots from the inter-confederation playoffs - DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, Bolivia, Suriname and New Caledonia.

World Cup 2026 draw: Best and worst-case scenarios for England

Try this one on for size - England could be in a section with Colombia, Egypt and Italy at the 2026 World Cup - the true meaning of a group of death.

Alternatively, the best-case scenario for the Three Lions would be drawing Australia from Pot 2, South Africa from Pot 3, and the 149th-ranked New Caledonia being provisionally placed in the same group and then somehow making it through the playoffs.

England's worst possible World Cup group: England, Colombia, Egypt, Italy

England's best possible World Cup group: England, Australia, South Africa, New Caledonia