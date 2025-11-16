[monks data]
Albania national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 16, 2025 at 5pm UK
 
England national football team

AlbaniaAlbania
0-2
England

FT

Albania 0-2 England: Thomas Tuchel issues warning to "key" Jude Bellingham as "behaviour" questioned ahead of World Cup 2026

By
Tuchel issues warning to
© Sports Press Photo / Imago
England manager Thomas Tuchel issues a warning to Jude Bellingham after the midfielder's reaction to being taken off against Albania on Sunday night.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he will review the behaviour of Jude Bellingham after the midfielder reacted angrily to being substituted against Albania on Sunday.

The Three Lions played their final World Cup qualifying game on the weekend, winning 2-0 away from home against Albania and endiing their group campaign with maximum points from their eight fixtures.

While the result will be pleasing to Tuchel, he may have been disappointed by the reaction of Bellingham, who was substituted in the 84th minute for Morgan Rogers.

Before the Real Madrid man left the field, he could be seen gesticulating with his arms against the decision to substitute him, but doing so was risky given he was already booked.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Tuchel insisted that he will review the incident, and spoke of how seriously he takes behavioural issues, saying: "I don't want to make more out of it but I stick to my words - 'behaviour is key' and respect towards the team-mates who come in.

"Decisions are made and you have to accept it as a player. Morgan Rogers was for sure not happy when he couldn't start today because he deserves to play for us and he wants to play all the time. We gave him a bit of a rest because he came with a lot of minutes for his club and played against Serbia.

"My words stand, we are about standards, level and commitment to each other and respect to each other. We will not change or decision just because someone waves their arms."

Bellingham was previously criticised by Tuchel for on-field behaviour, though he later apologised for describing the midfielder's actions as "repulsive" in August.

Jude Bellingham in action for England on July 14, 2024

Is Thomas Tuchel showcasing the ruthlessness needed to win the World Cup?

Former boss Gareth Southgate was praised for cultivating a more harmonious environment, something that was seen as a positive after previous generations of England stars had complained of a fractured dressing room.

Tuchel has only been in charge officially since January 2025, but he has already set himself apart from his predecessor, with the 52-year-old taking a stricter approach to the squad.

The former Chelsea manager has publicly stated that he will not play Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden together as he claims they will not function well together tactically.

Southgate was criticised for his selection choices, so perhaps Tuchel's methodical approach to his lineups will benefit the nation's chances of glory.

England manager Thomas Tuchel pictured on November 13, 2025

How are England shaping up ahead of the World Cup?

Confidence is building amongst supporters that the nation are finally in a position to win major silverware, especially as the team have started to gel together under Tuchel.

The Three Lions have kept nine clean sheets in the manager's 10 games in charge, and they have scored at least two goals eight times.

Talisman Kane is in outstanding form, while the likes of Reece James and Foden are experiencing somewhat of a resurgence after difficult periods for their clubs.

With Tuchel getting the best out of his squad, and key players performing well, there is no reason to doubt England's ability to reach the latter stages of the World Cup.

Written by
Lewis Nolan
