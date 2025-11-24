Manchester United make unwanted history in Monday night's 1-0 home defeat to Everton in the Premier League.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal of the match as Everton recorded a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Monday night's Premier League contest at Old Trafford.

Everton had Idrissa Gueye sent off in the first half when the midfielder had an altercation with his own teammate Michael Keane, but Dewsbury-Hall put the Merseyside outfit ahead before the end of the first period.

Man United had 25 shots during a dominant performance, also boasting 70% of the possession, but the Red Devils could not find a route past Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 20-time English champions made unwanted history, as it proved to be the first time that they had lost a Premier League match after seeing the opposition pick up a red card - winning 36 and drawing 10 of the previous 46.

The result has left Man United down in 10th spot in the Premier League table, two points behind fifth-placed Crystal Palace ahead of Sunday's contest between the two sides at Selhurst Park.

Man United 0-1 Everton: Amorim's side suffer major setback at Old Trafford

"They were the better team with 11 players and 10. I felt we were not there with the same intensity. They deserved the win," Man United head coach Ruben Amorim told BBC Sport.

"The other team helped us with the sending off. We need to do [more] in every moment. If they have 10 let's push them to the final third. We need to do more.

"Yes (it feels like a step back). Especially in the way we played the game. Forget the result. The result is really bad but I was more concerned by the feeling I had during the game. Everyone should play better today."

When asked what he said to his players after the match, Amorim said: "Nothing. We have training tomorrow. We’ll deal with it tomorrow."

What's next for Man United?

Man United will be aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of Monday night when they head to Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon to tackle a dangerous and talented Palace team.

The Red Devils will then be back at Old Trafford on December 4 to take on West Ham United, before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers (December 8), Bournemouth (December 15) and Aston Villa (December 21) ahead of a Boxing Day fixture with Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

