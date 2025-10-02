[monks data]
Arsenal logo
Premier League
Oct 4, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
West Ham logo

Arsenal
vs.
West HamWest Ham United

Preview: Arsenal vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Senior Reporter
Preview: Arsenal vs West Ham - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Top spot in the Premier League table could be Arsenal's for a couple of hours on Saturday - if the Gunners can get the job done against West Ham United at the Emirates in a London derby.

Mikel Arteta's men moved to within two points of flailing leaders Liverpool last weekend, while the Irons began the Nuno Espirito Santo era with a creditable point.


Match preview

With good reason, trips to St James' Park fill the Arsenal faithful with dread nowadays, and after Viktor Gyokeres's overturned penalty and Nick Woltemade's opener last Sunday, it would seemingly be just another one of those days at Newcastle United for the North London giants.

The Magpies were approximately 15 minutes away from a fourth straight home win over Arsenal, but when the going gets tough, Nicolas Jover gets going, as Arsenal flexed their set-piece muscles to complete an exhilarating 2-1 comeback triumph thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes's 96th-minute header.

A hugely significant victory for multiple reasons - from banishing the Newcastle curse to capitalising on Liverpool's loss to Crystal Palace - Arsenal's success at St James' means that they will rise to the summit of the league table with victory on Saturday, before the holders meet Chelsea in the 5.30pm kickoff.

While Arne Slot's men falter, Arsenal are starting to flourish again, as Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League victory over Olympiacos - as hard work as it may have been - represented their third straight triumph and fifth from their last six games in all tournaments.

Losing just four of their last 42 home games in the Premier League also stands the title chasers in good stead, but 50% of those defeats have come against one particular London club, and Gooners will need no reminding of how West Ham's last two visits transpired.

West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on September 29, 2025

Paying homage to their Hammers predecessors - who were the first visiting side to ever prevail at the Emirates back in 2007 - the current Irons crop have remarkably won their last two games away to Arsenal without conceding a single goal.

Only one team has ever beaten the Gunners away from home in three straight Premier League games or more - Manchester City did so six times on the spin from 2018 to 2023 - but the travelling crowd may not be all that optimistic about their side's chances of joining that exclusive club.

Five defeats from six in all competitions proved to be sack-worthy form for Graham Potter, whose replacement Nuno Espirito Santo began life in the dugout with a respectable 1-1 draw away to Everton, as clinical captain Jarrod Bowen cancelled out a Michael Keane header.

A fourth point of the season was not enough to lift the Hammers out of the relegation zone, but the visiting support can take some solace from the fact that all four of their points in 2025-26 have been won on the road, where only six sides have out-performed them so far.

However, the Hammers also hold the unwanted record of losing more Premier League London derbies than any other team - an unparalleled 134 - and eight of their last 11 head-to-heads against fellow capital clubs have ended in defeat.

Arsenal Premier League form:



  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • D

  • W


Arsenal form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • D

  • W

  • W

  • W


West Ham United Premier League form:



  • L

  • L

  • W

  • L

  • L

  • D


West Ham United form (all competitions):



  • L

  • L

  • W

  • L

  • L

  • D



Team News

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes pictured on September 16, 2025

Arsenal's midweek triumph over Olympiacos came at a slight cost, as Newcastle match-winner Gabriel was withdrawn with a slight knock towards the end, but Arteta is optimistic that the Brazilian will be given the all-clear to feature on Saturday.

Gabriel's availability is of particular importance given that Piero Hincapie (groin) is expected to remain out until after the international break, while Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) will not return until later in the year.

Scorer of the hosts' second off the bench on Wednesday, Bukayo Saka is now primed to make his 200th Premier League appearance - the only previous Gunner to score on their 200th PL game was none other than Thierry Henry in 2005.

As for the visitors, Tomas Soucek serves the third and final game of his suspension for his sending-off in the loss to Tottenham Hotspur, while George Earthy is facing four to six weeks out with a hamstring problem.

In brighter news, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the cusp of coming back from a stomach issue and is training with the team ahead of the derby.

Santo should otherwise be working with an identical squad from the stalemate with Everton this weekend, where skipper Bowen hopes to prolong his hoodoo over the men in red and white.

The former Hull City man netted the only strike in West Ham's 1-0 success at the Emirates last season - his fifth career goal against Arsenal in all competitions.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug


SM words green background

We say: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham United


 

Arsenal made harder work of their victory over Olympiacos than they should have done, but thanks to the majestic Martin Odegaard, creating was not the problem for the Gunners in midweek.

If Arteta's men can generate the same volume of chances this weekend, they will surely tuck at least two away, as Santo's wait for a first West Ham win goes on.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582771:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect10532:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Bukayo Saka Gabriel Magalhaes Jarrod Bowen Mikel Arteta Nuno Espirito Santo Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!