Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham United came from a goal behind to secure a point against Everton in Monday night's Premier League contest at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Michael Keane's towering header in the 18th minute sent the Toffees ahead, but West Ham levelled the scores in the second half through Jarrod Bowen, and that was how it finished in Liverpool.

Everton have moved into ninth spot in the Premier League table, boasting eight points from their first six matches of the season, while West Ham remain 19th, with the Hammers only picking up four points from their opening six games.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Nuno would have been fearing the worst when Everton took the lead on Monday night, with West Ham staring at their fifth Premier League defeat of the season.

However, the new Hammers head coach got a response from his players, with a battling performance from the visitors ultimately enough to secure a share of the spoils.

Everton did their very best late on, with the Toffees pushing and pushing for a second, but for once this season, West Ham's defence stood strong, and the away fans were in good voice towards the end of the contest.

In the end, the point is much better for West Ham than it is for Everton, with Toffees head coach David Moyes cutting a frustrated figure after the leveller went in.

It has still been a strong start to the campaign for Everton, but this was a frustrating night for the Merseyside club against a West Ham team that claimed a welcome point.

EVERTON VS. WEST HAM HIGHLIGHTS

Michael Keane goal vs. West Ham (18th min, Everton 1-0 West Ham)



A bullet header from Michael Keane gives Everton the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/XbwKm1Qp09

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2025

Everton make the breakthrough in the 18th minute of the contest, and it is Keane on the scoresheet, with the centre-back heading a cross from James Garner into the back of the net.

Jarrod Bowen goal vs. Everton (65th min, Everton 1-1 West Ham)



"The first goal under Nuno!" Jarrod Bowen equalises for West Ham ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/my7HgYzLZc

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2025

West Ham level the scores in the 65th minute of the match through Bowen, with the England international firing the ball into the back of the net after Everton failed to deal with a cross from El Hadji Malick Diouf.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MICHAEL KEANE

Keane made the breakthrough on Monday night with a thumping header, but it is his overall performance that earns him the man-of-the-match award against the Hammers.

The centre-back won six aerial duels during a towering performance, while he was excellent in possession of the ball, completing 37 of his 42 passes at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

EVERTON VS. WEST HAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 52%-48% West Ham

Shots: Everton 12-14 West Ham

Shots on target: Everton 6-3 West Ham

Corners: Everton 3-5 West Ham

Fouls: Everton 7-16 West Ham

BEST STAT



Michael Keane is only the second defender to score 15 non-penalty goals for Everton in the Premier League after Seamus Coleman (22). ? https://t.co/dkM9RaXCUe pic.twitter.com/DuIq3ZVJth

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 29, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham now have the small matter of a trip to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to tackle Arsenal, before Nuno's first home game in charge comes against Brentford after the international break.

Everton, meanwhile, will again be at home on Sunday against an in-form Crystal Palace, before heading to the Etihad Stadium after the international break to take on Manchester City.

