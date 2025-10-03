[monks data]
Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Wolves vs Brighton - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they head to Molineux on Sunday afternoon to tackle basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The home team are bottom of the Premier League table, picking up just one point from their first six matches of the campaign, while the Seagulls sit 10th, boasting eight points from their first six matches of 2025-26.


Match preview

Wolves were excellent against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, and it did appear that a 54th-minute goal from Santiago Bueno would be securing a huge victory for the strugglers, but Spurs had other ideas, scoring in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to make it 1-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Vitor Pereira's side are therefore still waiting for their first league win of the season, but the draw at Tottenham produced their first point after suffering five straight losses at the start of the season.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League table, but they are only four points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, so a win this weekend would change the picture ahead of the October international break.

The hosts have not actually beaten Brighton in the Premier League since December 2021, though, and they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

Wolves did beat Brighton at home in the FA Cup in February 2024, but the strugglers have found it tough against the Seagulls in the Premier League of late, and the visitors will enter this match off the back of an excellent performance.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler on November 23, 2024

Indeed, Brighton came from behind to record a 3-1 victory over Chelsea last weekend, which made it back-to-back successes following on from their win over Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six league matches this season, with eight points leaving them in 10th spot in the table ahead of gameweek seven.

Brighton's two losses in the Premier League this season have come on their travels, going down against Everton and Bournemouth, but they have now beaten both Chelsea and Manchester City this term, in addition to holding Tottenham.

The Seagulls finished eighth in England's top flight last term and will be expecting to challenge for a similar spot this season, with a push for the European positions not entirely out of the question.

Brighton have only ever lost once at Molineux in the Premier League, so they should enter this match full of confidence, but the visitors will be wary of the performance that the hosts put in against Tottenham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form:

LLLLLD

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

WLLLWD

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

DLWLDW

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

WWLDWW


Team News

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma pictured in March 2025

Wolves will again be without the services of Leon Chiwome due to a long-term knee injury, while Toti Gomes has been suffering with an illness and is not expected to be involved.

Matt Doherty is also set for a spell on the sidelines, having had an operation on a fractured wrist.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is set to be involved, but a start is unlikely for the striker due to a recent Achilles problem, so there could be a spot through the middle on Sunday for Tolu Arokodare.

As for Brighton, a new name has been added to the injury list, with Joel Veltman missing due to a calf issue, while Adam Webster, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood remain on the sidelines.

The Seagulls will also need to make a late check on Kaoru Mitoma due to a foot injury, but the expectation is that the attacker will be available for selection on Sunday afternoon.

Danny Welbeck came off the bench to score twice against Chelsea last time out, and there could now be a spot in the final third of the field for the ex-Manchester United attacker, while Maxim De Cuyper, who was another goalscorer at Stamford Bridge, may also be introduced into the side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Andre, Gomes; Arias, Muntesi, Hwang; Arokodare

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; De Cuyper, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Mitoma, Gomez, Minteh; Welbeck


SM words green background

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion


 

This is a really difficult match to call, as Brighton have already lost twice on their travels in the Premier League this season, while Wolves were much improved against Tottenham last time out.

It would not be a surprise to see a home win or indeed an away victory, and it is one of those that could go either way on the afternoon, but we just have a feeling that the points will be shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

