Wolverhampton Wanderers' winless woes continued on Saturday night as Tottenham Hotspur struck late to snatch a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur looked the more likely of the two to break the deadlock in the first half, even having the ball in the net through Mohammed Kudus' offside strike, though Wolves appeared largely comfortable defensively and even threatened on occasions, and the scores ultimately remained tied heading into the break.

Wolves were the better of the two from the restart, swiftly taking the lead just 10 minutes in when Santiago Bueno turned home from close range, and the visitors appeared certain to register their first win of the campaign as the clock ticked towards the final whistle.

However, Wolves hearts were broken late on as Joao Palhinha curled in from outside the box in the final minutes to secure a last-gasp point in the Premier League.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Tottenham Hotspur looked measured in their approach during the first half, but all form of composure appeared to disappear following Bueno's opener.

The Old Gold were hugely improved after their opening goal, boosting them to beat Tottenham to almost every ball, while they were far more aggressive in both their defensive and attacking actions.

Vitor Pereira's side were impressive throughout the entire 90 minutes, especially in defence as they limited Spurs to very few chances of note, particularly in the second half as they were on the front foot for the majority, while their defensive shape limited Tottenham to hopeful crosses and strikes from distance.

However, one of those long-ranged strikes eventually proved worthwhile for Spurs, as Joao Palhinha curled in from outside the box to secure a last-gasp draw - a strong show of persistence from the hosts.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HIGHLIGHTS

Santiago Bueno goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (54th min, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers)



Santiago Bueno is in the perfect place to stab the ball home for his first Wolves goal! ? pic.twitter.com/GYLeCEdojq

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 27, 2025

Wolves have the lead! Bueno nets from close range!

Jhon Arias delivers a whipped corner towards the penalty spot, where Ladislav Krejci meets the cross and directs his header towards the far corner.

Guglielmo Vicario parries the header away, but the ball strikes Joao Palhinha and lands at the feet of Bueno, who stabs his strike over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Joao Palhinha goal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (94th min, Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers)



João Palhinha rescues a point for Spurs with a fine finish! ? pic.twitter.com/w9Y4VWYpup

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 27, 2025

Palhinha has stolen the victory away from Wolves! What a finish from the midfielder!

Mathys Tel delivers a cross into the box, but it only goes as far as Pape Sarr just inside the penalty area, and the midfielder lays it off to Palhinha.

Palhinha opens up his body and sensationally curls his strike into the bottom right corner, surely securing a point at the death for Spurs.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SANTIAGO BUENO

Bueno was brilliant in both boxes for Wolverhampton Wanderers today, scoring their goal and helping their solid defence for much of the match.

Not only did the defender score their only goal, but Bueno also registered the most tackles (four) and won the most duels (12), while also making three interceptions and four clearances.

Arias also deserves a mention, with the attacker battling defensively for Wolves while also being one of the most creative players on the pitch.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham Hotspur 52%-48% Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots: Tottenham Hotspur 10-9 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corners: Tottenham Hotspur 10-9 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fouls: Tottenham Hotspur 9-11 Wolverhampton Wanderers

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham Hotspur will return to European action on Tuesday when they travel to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt, looking to secure their second win in the Champions League league phase.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers will have just over a week's rest before returning to the Molineux Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

