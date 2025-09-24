Sports Mole takes on Hertfordshire singer-songwriter and former Watford footballer Max Ryan for a Premier League predictions challenge in gameweek six of the 2025-26 campaign.

Premier League action returns on Saturday, and the sixth gameweek of the 2025-26 campaign begins at the Brentford Community Stadium, as Brentford welcome Manchester United.

Division leaders and 100% team Liverpool are in action on Saturday afternoon away to Crystal Palace, while the late start sees Tottenham Hotspur welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There are seven matches on Saturday and two on Sunday, with the pick of the action seeing Newcastle United host Arsenal, before Everton welcome West Ham United on Monday night.

In the sixth set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against Hertfordshire singer-songwriter and former Watford footballer Max Ryan, who is an Arsenal fan.

Read on to discover Max's and our predictions for gameweek six of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how Northside's Warren "Dermo" Dermody performed in the fifth set of fixtures this season.

Saturday, 12.30pm

Max: Brentford 1-2 Man United

Sports Mole: Brentford 2-2 Man United

Both Brentford and Man United have been far from watertight at the back so far this season, but they have posed a regular threat in the final third, so an entertaining contest with goals at both ends could be on the cards this weekend.

Taking into account the Bees’ strong home record, the Red Devils’ seven-game winless streak on the road and the fact that there is little to separate these two teams at present, we feel that the spoils will be shared in West London.

Saturday, 3pm

Max: Leeds United 2-2 Bournemouth

Sports Mole: Leeds 0-1 Bournemouth

As well as continuing to impress on the attacking front, Bournemouth have only allowed 40 shots against them in the current Premier League season, the second-fewest in the league behind Newcastle's 37.

Leeds will therefore run into much stiffer resistance than they did against a sixes-and-sevens Wolves side, and given the Whites' attacking weaknesses otherwise, we have faith in the Cherries to finally exorcise their Elland Road demons in a slender away victory.

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, 3pm

Max: Chelsea 3-2 Brighton

Sports Mole: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton

Midweek fatigue should not come into play for either side, as Maresca and Hurzeler are sure to make a plethora of changes from their EFL Cup XIs, and we can therefore not look past a first-choice Blues lineup.

Brighton's Barnsley battering comes in stark contrast to their Premier League away form so far this season, while Chelsea have plenty to shout about on home soil, where they have also kept three clean sheets in their last three.

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Saturday, 3pm

Max: Man City 3-0 Burnley

Sports Mole: Man City 3-0 Burnley

Man City will not take any Premier League opponent lightly this season, but they have had plenty of joy against Burnley over the years and will rightly fancy their chances of securing all three points at the Etihad.

The Clarets will do their utmost to frustrate the Citizens and hit them on the counter-attack, but Guardiola’s side should have enough quality in the final third to break down the visitors and the potential return of Haaland will significantly boost their confidence.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Saturday, 3pm

Max: Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool

Sports Mole: Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool's trend of late goals was seemingly bucked in the Merseyside derby before the 80+ strike struck again in midweek, but Slot's men can surely forget about a similarly heroic intervention at Selhurst Park.

Glasner's well-drilled Palace side have been one of the toughest nuts to crack in the current campaign, and having also excelled against the Reds just a few weeks ago, the Eagles should be well worth at least a share of the spoils as the holders' perfect Premier League record comes to an end.

Saturday, 5.30pm

Max: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sunderland

Sports Mole: Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland - to follow

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, 8pm

Max: Tottenham 2-0 Wolves

Sports Mole: Tottenham 3-1 Wolves

Wolves' magnificent record over Spurs in recent times is something to behold, but something that will surely bear no weight this weekend given the visitors' pitiful Premier League performances thus far in 2025-26.

Furthermore, only Liverpool have out-performed their Expected Goals (xG) total by a bigger margin than Spurs' 3.9 this season, and the Lilywhites should net multiple strikes once again in a resounding home success.

Aston Villa vs. Fulham

Sunday, 2pm

Max: Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham

Sports Mole: Aston Villa vs. Fulham - to follow

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Sunday, 4.30pm

Max: Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal

Sports Mole: Newcastle vs. Arsenal - to follow

Everton vs. West Ham United

Monday, 8pm

Max: Everton 2-1 West Ham

Sports Mole: Everton vs. Fulham - to follow

Max Ryan Q&A

How did you come to support Arsenal and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Max: As soon as I was born, I was an Arsenal fan. My Auntie Lori got me an Arsenal kit and before you know it by the age of five, I was going with them to Highbury every weekend.

I was lucky enough to witness loads of special moments growing up like the last ever game at Highbury and [Thierry] Henry’s solo goal vs Liverpool, but one memory that stands out was when we went to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on my birthday and my family had arranged for my name to put in the programme - that was a special day.

I also have a close link to Watford FC due to my 13-year spell at the club and have lots of special memories with the Hornets, but I’ll always be a Gunner.

Who have been your favourite five players for Arsenal?

Max: Edu, Henry, [Denis] Bergkamp, Freddie Ljungberg and, currently, [Bukayo] Saka.

What's going on with you at the moment?

Max: Music wise it’s a very exciting year for me. On the back of an exciting festival season, I have an EP out on September 26th along with a London headline show at The Finsbury, with a few more shows towards the end of the year.

You can follow Max on Instagram and TikTok.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

2. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

4. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

5. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole