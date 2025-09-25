Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Bournemouth, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Leeds United have a club-record streak to extend when they welcome Bournemouth to Elland Road for Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Whites have incredibly beaten the Cherries seven times from seven previous league games on home soil; they have never faced another team more on familiar territory while winning every meeting.

Match preview

The third time was the charm away from home for Leeds United in the 2025-26 Premier League season, as Daniel Farke had overseen two straight road losses - to Arsenal and Fulham - before his side plunged Wolverhampton Wanderers into even deeper demotion danger.

An eighth-minute opener from Ladislav Krejci proved indecisive at Molineux, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, man of the match Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all opened their Premier League accounts for Daniel Farke's side in a 3-1 success on the Old Gold's turf.

On account of their second win of the Premier League campaign, the Whites are already defying pre-season relegation expectations and are occupying a healthy 12th position in the Premier League table, a mere three points below the top four.

Farke and co will of course be reading little into the standings at this early stage of proceedings, but two wins from five Premier League matches is the same amount of victories that the Whites managed in their previous 14 top-flight matches before their last demotion in 2023.

Having also shut out Everton and Newcastle United on their Elland Road patch, the hosts are yet to concede a Premier League goal this season; the only newly-promoted clubs to keep three straight clean sheets at the start of a season in the competition were Swansea City in 2011-12 and Watford in 2015-16.

Speaking of three clean sheets, Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth can boast that exact amount of Premier League shut-outs for the season already, having kept a goal-shy Newcastle United at bay last weekend to ensure Eddie Howe's homecoming would not be a happy one.

Andoni Iraola's charges ought to have considered the 0-0 draw a case of two points dropped rather than one gained, though, having out-shot Newcastle 11 to four while boasting 56% possession, but a stalemate with Champions League contenders is nothing to be scoffed at.

Already into double-figures for the season and occupying a top-four spot as a result, the South Coast side have just three defeats on their record from their last 13 Premier League matches, and their goalscoring feats on the road are well-documented.

Indeed, Iraola's side have found the back of the net in 16 of their last 17 Premier League away fixtures - only drawing a blank in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace in April - but Elland Road is one of the Cherries' unhappiest hunting grounds.

From seven previous league games away to Leeds, Bournemouth have fallen to seven defeats while conceding 18 goals, most recently falling to a spectacular 4-3 loss in November 2022 before taking revenge later that season with a 4-1 Vitality Stadium slaughter.

Team News

The one dampener on Leeds' victory at Wolves was the ankle injury to defender Jayden Bogle in the dying embers, although Farke could not give a firm update after the game other than reporting that the right-back's foot was "pretty swollen".

Bogle is one of four players on Leeds' touch-and-go list alongside Wilfried Gnonto (calf), Daniel James (abdominal) and Lucas Perri (thigh), but Farke should be reluctant to alter a winning formula anyway.

However, summer signing James Justin should be a straight swap for Bogle in the right-back position, while Okafor continues up top after completing an astounding 14 dribbles vs. Wolves - no Leeds player has ever registered more in a top-flight fixture.

Bournemouth boss Iraola made a premature right-back change last time out too, taking off Alex Jimenez for James Hill at half time, but there was a tactical element to that substitution; the 20-year-old had been booked on the stroke of the break.

It should therefore be as you were on the team news front for the Cherries, who are still missing Adam Smith (thigh) and Enes Unal (knee), while Lewis Cook is unlikely to be involved as a result of a nasty fall onto his shoulder.

Playmaker Justin Kluivert is yet to start a Premier League game this season following a summer calf problem, but the Dutchman will be one of the first in line for promotion from the bench if Iraola tinkers with his setup.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Brooks; Evanilson

We say: Leeds United 0-1 Bournemouth

As well as continuing to impress on the attacking front, Bournemouth have only allowed 40 shots against them in the current Premier League season, the second-fewest in the league behind Newcastle's 37.

Leeds will therefore run into much stiffer resistance than they did against a sixes-and-sevens Wolves side, and given the Whites' attacking weaknesses otherwise, we have faith in the Cherries to finally exorcise their Elland Road demons in a slender away victory.

