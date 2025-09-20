Daniel Farke's Leeds United came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Molineux on Saturday, as Vitor Pereira's side risk Premier League relegation.

Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers thought they were going to earn their first points of the Premier League season, only for Leeds United to come from behind to win 3-1 at Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Vitor Pereira's side wasted no time racing into an early lead courtesy of some excellent play from Tolu Arokodare and Fer Lopez, who combined to set up Ladislav Krejci with just eight minutes on the clock.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened his Leeds account when he equalised with his first top-flight goal since January - a fantastic header - with a little over half an hour gone.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Old Gold as Peackcocks midfielder Anton Stach stepped up to fire an audacious free kick into the top corner, before Noah Okafor added a third to give the visitors a two-goal lead at half time.

The hosts made three changes at the interval, bringing on Hugo Bueno, Marshall Munetsi and not-fully-fit striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, but while Wolves did not concede in the second period, the trio were unable to bring cohesion to the team or improve the scoreline.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Wolves have been dire in 2025-26, and remain bottom of the Premier League without a single point to their name five games into the season.

Pereira was key to turning things around last term, but after the club sold arguably their two best players - Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait Nouri - it is no surprise that the manager is struggling and under serious pressure.

The Old Gold have now conceded nine first-half goals across their five top flight games, more than any other team in the division this season.

As for Leeds, they are aiming for survival after winning the 2024-25 Championship, and they have made a strong start after picking up seven points.

Humorously, Daniel Farke has now broken his 'curse' of losing to teams starting with 'W' in the English top flight, having previously been beaten twice by West Ham United, three times by Watford and twice by Saturday's opponents, Wolves.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. LEEDS UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

8th min: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United ( Ladislav Krejci)

Slick one-touch football from Wolves sees striker Arokodare lay the ball off to Lopez, who slots in midfielder Krejci for a first-time finish high into the net from near the penalty spot.

31st min: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Leeds United (Dominic Calvert-Lewin)

Calvert-Lewin dusts himself off after being shoved to the ground by the Wolves defence, and the ball is worked out to the right flank for Jayden Bogle, who whips a cross into the box for the striker to guide into the top left corner with a looping header.

The Peacocks are back in it!

39th min: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Leeds United (Anton Stach)

Approximately 25-yards out, just beyond the D in the centre of the goal, Stach runs up to take a free kick and powers it into the top right corner with such ferocity that Jose Sa has no chance in the Wolves net.

45th min: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Leeds United (Noah Okafor)

Wolves lose possession in midfield, sparking a Leeds counterattack led by Stach, who carries the ball towards the opposition box before laying it off to Okafor, and the former AC Milan forward slots a fine finish across the goal into the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTON STACH

The Leeds midfielder scored the free kick that put his team ahead, before assisting Okafor for the Peacocks' third on Saturday.

If Farke's side are to survive in the top flight - a feat that no promoted club have managed since 2022-23 - then Stach is certain to play a significant part in the effort.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. LEEDS UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolverhampton Wanderers 56%-44% Leeds United

Shots: Wolverhampton Wanderers 16-6 Leeds United

Shots on target: Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-4 Leeds United

Corners: Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 Leeds United

Fouls: Wolverhampton Wanderers 11-9 Leeds United

BEST STATS



Anton Stach is the first Leeds player to score a direct free-kick in a Premier League game since Raphinha vs. Leicester in 2021. And he also provided an assist in the first half.

— Squawka (@Squawka) September 20, 2025



3 - Leeds are leading a Premier League game by 2+ goals at half-time despite conceding the first goal in that game for just the third time, after March 1999 v Derby and March 2000 v Wimbledon. Turnabout.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Wolves is an EFL Cup clash against Everton at Molineux on Tuesday evening, while Leeds will welcome Bournemouth to Elland Road in the Premier League next Saturday.



Anthony Nolan

