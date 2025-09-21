Bournemouth move up to third in the Premier League ahead of Arsenal after taking a point in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The Cherries and the Magpies are two of the best defensive teams in the country, and it showed in a first half that featured just one shot on target apiece.

That being said, Andoni Iraola's side did have an early goal disallowed for being offside when David Brooks broke away at the back post to get on the end of an Evanilson cross from the right-hand side of the box, only for the VAR to find that his leg was beyond the last defender.

In the second period, Newcastle's new striker Nick Woltemade had a penalty appeal waved away by the referee and VAR after he went down in the box under pressure from Bafode Diakite, and while replays showed his shirt being pulled, it was not considered enough to award a spot kick.

Both managers made attacking substitutes around the hour mark, with the hosts bringing on Justin Kluivert and Ryan Christie, while Eddie Howe sent on heavy hitters Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes to try to find a breakthrough.

However, neither side was able to snatch all three points in the final moments, though things could have been different had the Magpies' Malick Thiaw not escaped a red card for a foul that looked destined to receive a second yellow.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Bournemouth have enjoyed a strong start to the season after the disappointment of missing out on UEFA competition last term, and though they may see this result as two dropped points, they are up to third as things stand before Arsenal play.

The Cherries may feel hard done by considering that they had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside, while Thiaw could have seen red on another day.

As for Newcastle, they are yet to score or concede away from home in the Premier League after goalless draws against Aston Villa, Leeds United and now Bournemouth.

Additionally, the Magpies are now winless in their last six games that were level at half time - drawing three and losing three - highlighting their struggles in the final third over recent months.

It has been difficult for them to adjust to life without Alexander Isak, but while their attacking output still needs work, their defensive solidity will be a major strength of their throughout the season.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

15th min: David Brooks (Bournemouth) disallowed goal

Evanilson works the ball down the right flank and pulls the ball across the box for Brooks, who slots home what he thought was the opener.

However, a VAR review shows that his leg was marginally offside - no goal!

52nd min: Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United) no penalty

Tino Livramento picks out new frontman Woltemade, and while Bournemouth centre-back Diakite tugs his shirt, the referee and VAR both dismiss the appeal, feeling that the contact was not enough for the German striker to throw himself to the ground.

81st min: Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) no second yellow



"He's very, very lucky" Bournemouth fans calling for a second yellow card for Malick Thiaw here... pic.twitter.com/KPs2DGynTp

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2025

The Newcastle defender fouls Christie in a dangerous position 25 yards from goal, and he is extremely lucky to avoid being sent off with a second yellow card.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARCOS SENESI

In a game of few chances, both side's defences remained strong throughout, never giving up a major chance on Sunday afternoon.

Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi helped the Cherries keep their third clean sheet of the season with eight clearances and three interceptions alongside partner Diakite.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 56%-44% Newcastle United

Shots: Bournemouth 11-4 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle United

Corners: Bournemouth 5-2 Newcastle United

Fouls: Bournemouth 7-10 Newcastle United

BEST STATS



Newcastle are the first side in Premier League history to draw each of their first three away games of a season 0-0. ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/hqu3ZMmd2W

— Squawka (@Squawka) September 21, 2025



Eddie Howe has still never beaten his former team Bournemouth in seven attempts in the Premier League (D5 L2). It's the joint-most games against a former side in the Premier League without winning alongside Rafael Benítez vs. Liverpool (7 games). ? pic.twitter.com/KAZ3T6Qj1v

— Squawka Dugout (@SquawkaDugout) September 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to face Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday, while Newcastle will welcome Bradford City to St James' Park in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.



Anthony Nolan

