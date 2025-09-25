Preview: Spurs vs Wolves - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Third-best meets dead worst in gameweek six of the 2025-26 Premier League season, as Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers collide at the former's North London headquarters on Saturday night.

Both sides have been buoyed by midweek EFL Cup wins, as the Lilywhites cruised past Doncaster Rovers while Vitor Pereira's men restored a slice of pride by eliminating Everton.

Match preview

Deprived of domestic success since the 2007-08 EFL Cup final, Tottenham's quest to conquer the competition for the first time in nearly two decades got off to the perfect start in midweek, as Spurs barely needed to get out of second tier to send Doncaster packing.

Joao Palhinha and Brennan Johnson both made the net bulge either side of an own goal in a 3-0 triumph for Tottenham, whose new boss Thomas Frank has settled into his new surroundings comfortably and has now overseen three wins and a draw from his last four matches in all tournaments.

That stalemate may have even felt like a victory for a handful of Tottenham fans, who witnessed their side fight back from 2-0 down to hold Brighton & Hove Albion to a 2-2 draw last weekend, a result which leaves them behind Arsenal only on goal difference in the Premier League standings.

To put Spurs' current points haul into even greater context, Frank's record of 10 from his first five Premier League matches as Tottenham manager is double what Ange Postecoglou achieved in his final 12 top-flight games in charge of Spurs, who are also acclimatising to life without the long-serving Daniel Levy at the helm.

Many managers came and went during the Levy years, but there has been one constant in recent times; Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League home games against teams starting the day at the bottom of the table, winning 12 of them.

If there is any crumb of optimism for the Wolves faithful to cling onto, a particularly superstitious supporter might note that each of Tottenham's last five losses to teams at the bottom of the Premier League table have been against clubs beginning with W - three to West Bromwich Albion and one each vs. West Ham United and Wigan Athletic.

Beyond funky coincidences, the travelling contingent can also take heart from an increasingly rare win against a top-flight team, as Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare fired Wolves to a 2-0 win over Everton and a spot in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

While Pereira's men have taken down the Toffees and West Ham United in knockout action, there is nothing for the Old Gold to shout about in the Premier League, where they are rooted to the foot of the division on account of being the only side to lose each of their opening five games.

Only Portsmouth in 2009-10, Crystal Palace in 2017-18 and Norwich City in 2021-22 have ever lost their first six Premier League games of a season, and as well as potentially joining that unwanted party, Wolves could set an unwanted competition record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If Wolves are losing when the half-time whistle blows, it will mark the 10th straight Premier League game where they have been behind at the interval - an unprecedented feat - although they often find their bite when faced with the Lilywhites.

Indeed, the visitors have impressively won four of their last five games against Tottenham and have not been beaten by the Europa League winners since a 1-0 loss in August 2022, when Harry Kane scored his 250th Spurs goal.

Team News

A quadruple fitness boost is not beyond the realm of possibility for Tottenham, who could firstly welcome the man pictured back to action following an ankle injury, as Dominic Solanke has been taking part in team training of late and is on course to make the squad.

Kota Takai (foot) is in the same boat, while Randal Kolo Muani (thigh) and Ben Davies (knee) are pushing to return from their minor issues too, but Radu Dragusin, James Maddison (both ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Yves Bissouma (unspecified) remain out.

Even if Solanke and Kolo Muani are cleared to feature, Richarlison is bound to lead the line against one of his favourite opponents; the Brazilian has scored six Premier League goals against Wolves, his joint-most vs. a single team in the competition alongside Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Wolves' win over Everton in the EFL Cup did not come without sacrifice, as midfield fulcrum Andre was forced off with a calf problem in the 87th minute and is an early doubt for the clash with Tottenham.

However, Andre is only one of two concerns for Pereira to manage alongside long-term knee victim Leon Chiwome; if the former misses out, recent scorer Munetsi will surely be given the nod from the first whistle.

Arokodare's delightful chip in the Everton victory has also given Pereira food for thought up front, and the 24-year-old may very well get the nod over Jorgen Strand Larsen for the second Premier League game running.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, J. Gomes, Munetsi, R. Gomes; Lopez, Hwang; Arokodare

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves' magnificent record over Spurs in recent times is something to behold, but something that will surely bear no weight this weekend given the visitors' pitiful Premier League performances thus far in 2025-26.

Furthermore, only Liverpool have out-performed their Expected Goals (xG) total by a bigger margin than Spurs' 3.9 this season, and the Lilywhites should net multiple strikes once again in a resounding home success.

