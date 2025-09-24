Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur brush aside League One Doncaster Rovers 3-0 in their EFL Cup third round clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

The clash got off to a lightning start as Rovers had two shots - the second of which was blocked by Pedro Porro - within the first two minutes, before Thomas Frank's men had a big chance of their own when Wilson Odobert crossed to Mathys Tel, who missed from six-yards out.

The Frenchman then failed to convert another gilt-edged chance when Brennan Johnson squared a pass to him, only for the former Bayern Munich man to miss the ball with his strike from close-range.

However, Tel's blushes were spared when Joao Palhinha opened the scoring with an overhead kick moments later after the visiting defence made a mess of a Xavi Simons corner.

Odobert then forced an own-goal from Doncaster centre-back Jay McGrath following some excellent wing play that saw him beat Tom Nixon on the left, and fire in a powerful low cross that the defender was unable to deflect anywhere but into his own net.

The second half was largely disjointed and less lively than the first - perhaps due to the combined 16 changes each team made for this game - but Johnson managed to seal the victory with a late third in stopage time.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Spurs endured a tough campaign in 2024-25, but Frank has made a strong start to life in the Lilywhites' dugout, losing just one of his seven competitive games in charge so far.

The hosts may feel capable of securing another trophy this season after ending their 17-year silverware drought with the Europa League last term, and fans will be pleased to see everything go as expected in the EFL Cup's third round.

That being said, Tel should have scored a hat-trick on Wednesday, and missing three sitters will do little to help the low-on-confidence forward.

As for Doncaster, they enjoyed some positive spells, especially in the first half when they forced a block from Porro and a fine save from Antonin Kinsky, but the Premier League side proved too much for them.

In any case, Grant McCann's men continue to push for promotion to the Championship, and currently sit seventh in the League One table, level on 16 points with sixth-placed Barnsley and fifth-placed Huddersfield Town in the playoff spots.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. DONCASTER ROVERS HIGHLIGHTS

Joao Palhinha goal vs. Doncaster Rovers (14th min, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Doncaster Rovers)



An acrobatic finish from João Palhinha ? pic.twitter.com/cCE8DwxfXn

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 24, 2025

Simons swings in a corner from the left, and after a combination of Doncaster goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and the visiting defence fail to clear the ball, Palhinha reacts quickly to put an impressive overhead kick into an near-open net from the centre of the box.

Jay McGrath own-goal vs. Doncaster Rovers (17th min, Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Doncaster Rovers)



Two in a matter of minutes for Spurs! ⚪ An unfortunate own goal for Jay McGrath. pic.twitter.com/J8vHHuxKCd

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 24, 2025

Odobert looks dangerous on the left flank, driving towards his full-back with speed and stepovers as he works his way into the area near the byline.

The former Burnley man then whips a powerful cross into the six-yard box that McGrath tries to clear but unfortunately can only convert into his own goal.

68th min: Mathys Tel (Tottenham Hotspur) big chance missed

For the third time tonight, Tel has failed to finish a chance created by his teammates from inside the box.

On this occasion, Johnson makes a run behind the Doncaster defence and picks out the Frenchman, who misses the ball once again.

Brennan Johnson goal vs. Doncaster Rovers (90+4 mins, Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Doncaster Rovers)



Brennan Johnson puts the icing on the cake for Spurs! ? pic.twitter.com/VnBLJyId77

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 24, 2025

Lucas Bergvall, who had his own effort scuppered by an offside call just moments earlier, carries the ball through midfield before picking out Johnson with a fine through pass.

The Welsh forward then tries a chip one-versus-one with Lawlor, who makes contact but is unable to stop him from sealing the tie.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO PALHINHA

Featuring out of position at centre-back on Wednesday, Palhinha kept Tottenham's fifth clean sheet of the season alongside Kevin Danso.

The Portuguese midfielder also opened the scoring with a perfectly executed bicycle kick early in the first half, and maintained a 90% passing accuracy throughout the game.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. DONCASTER ROVERS MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham Hotspur 55%-45% Doncaster Rovers

Shots: Tottenham Hotspur 18-10 Doncaster Rovers

Shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Doncaster Rovers

Corners: Tottenham Hotspur 9-4 Doncaster Rovers

Fouls: Tottenham Hotspur 12-9 Doncaster Rovers

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham will host struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers for a Premier League clash on Saturday, while Doncaster will travel to face Luton Town in League One on the same day.