Tottenham Hotspur came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest at the Amex.

Brighton found themselves 2-0 ahead in the 31st minute of the fixture, with Yankuba Minteh on the scoresheet before Yasin Ayari struck one from distance to leave Spurs in a world of trouble.

However, Richarlison managed to level the scores in the latter stages of the first period, before an own goal from Jan Paul van Hecke in the 82nd minute earned a point for the visitors.

Tottenham are second in the Premier League table, boasting 10 points from their first five matches of the season, while Brighton are 12th, gathering five points from their opening five games.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Tottenham were in all sorts of bother when Brighton doubled their lead in the 31st minute, but the response from the visitors was strong, and a point, all things considered, is an excellent result at the Amex.

Spurs have now picked up 10 points from their first five matches of the season, which has left them second, and that represents an excellent start for Frank in charge of the North London club.

Tottenham had entered this game off the back of successive wins, keeping clean sheets in both fixtures, but their goalkeeper struggled on Saturday, and he was certainly at fault for Brighton's second.

Brighton at the Amex is always a tough match for opposing teams, so Spurs can be pleased with their point, and it was another strong performance from Mohammed Kudus in a wide area.

Richarlison was also in strong form for Spurs, while Minteh was the standout player for Brighton, and a draw was just about right when looking at the match as a whole.

BRIGHTON VS. TOTTENHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Yankuba Minteh goal vs. Tottenham (8th min, Brighton 1-0 Tottenham)

Brighton make the breakthrough in the eighth minute of the contest, and it is Minteh on the scoresheet, as the attacker races onto a pass from Georginio Rutter before rounding the Spurs goalkeeper and finding the back of the net.

Yasin Ayari goal vs. Tottenham (31st min, Brighton 2-0 Tottenham)

Brighton double their advantage in the 31st minute of the match, with Ayari finding the back of the net from distance, but questions must be asked of Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Richarlison goal vs. Brighton (43rd min, Brighton 2-1 Tottenham)

Tottenham have a goal back just before the half-time interval, as Richarlison manages to convert into the back of the net from close range following a strike from teammate Mohammed Kudus.

Jan Paul van Hecke goal vs. Brighton (82nd min, Brighton 2-2 Tottenham)

Tottenham level it up at 2-2 in the 82nd minute of the match, as Van Hecke scores past his own goalkeeper, converting a cross from Kudus into the home side's goal. Will there be a late winner here?

MAN OF THE MATCH - YANKUBA MINTEH

Minteh made the breakthrough against Spurs with a brilliant goal, and the attacker continued to cause Tottenham problems throughout the afternoon with his pace and movement.

The 21-year-old also made two tackles to help his team out defensively, and he has held off competition from Ayari, Kudus and Richarlison in order to secure the man-of-the-match award.

BRIGHTON VS. TOTTENHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton 36%-64% Tottenham

Shots: Brighton 12-11 Tottenham

Shots on target: Brighton 4-3 Tottenham

Corners: Brighton 2-10 Tottenham

Fouls: Brighton 10-13 Tottenham

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton's attention will now switch to the EFL Cup, preparing to head to Barnsley in the third round of the competition on Tuesday night, before returning to league action at home to Chelsea next Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will host Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next Saturday.

