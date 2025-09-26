Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Fulham, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to record their first top-flight victory of the season at the sixth attempt, strugglers Aston Villa welcome Fulham to Villa Park for a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans shared the spoils at the base of Sunderland last time out on the domestic scene, whilst the Cottagers are enjoying an impressive run of successes.

Match preview

After reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season on their return to the top level of UEFA club competition, Aston Villa were expected to be competing at the top end of the Premier League this term, however their start has left a lot to be desired.

The out-of-form Villans extended their winless run in the top flight to a highly-concerning five matches last Sunday afternoon, when they were unable to defeat 10-man Sunderland, who found an equaliser late on through Wilson Isidor following Matty Cash's opener.

Once again failing to strike a maximum at the Stadium of Light last time out in the Premier League, Unai Emery's troops are currently occupying 18th spot in the top-flight standings, joining Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers as the only two teams in the division yet to enjoy victory.

A welcome distraction from the stress of domestic action, Villa commenced their quest for Europa League glory on Thursday night and collected their maiden success of 2025-26 at the seventh attempt, with a first-half screamer from John McGinn enough for a triumph over Serie A visitors Bologna.

Arriving off the bench in the Second City earlier this week and seeing a tame penalty effort saved by Polish shot-stopper Lukasz Skorupski, England international Ollie Watkins is experiencing a severe goal drought, yet to score in seven appearances so far this campaign.

Following back-to-back campaigns of comfortable midtable finishes, Fulham are on a mission to reach Aston Villa's level in some sense and qualify for European competition, with Sunday afternoon's visitors enjoying a homely start to the 2025-26 season.

Five of the Cottagers' opening seven competitive fixtures of the season have been played at their Craven Cottage home, with Marco Silva's men going through their West London schedule unbeaten so far, a run which includes a 1-0 EFL Cup success over League Two Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

Collecting seven points from three top-flight matches at Craven Cottage has allowed Fulham to rise up to a commendable eighth spot after five matches of the term, just two points back from Arsenal, who are the closest challengers to title favourites Liverpool.

After three straight wins on home soil, the Cottagers are looking to secure a four-game winning run for the first time since January 2023, when Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester City and FA cup opponents Hull City were all bested either side of the New Year.

Silva's side are part of the 10-team contingent who are yet to earn an away victory in the Premier League this season, with Fulham's sole defeat across seven matches so far coming at the Stamford Bridge home of Chelsea in late August, when Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez found the net for the Club World Cup winners.

Aston Villa Premier League form: D L L D D

Aston Villa form (all competitions): L L D L D W

Fulham Premier League form: D D L W W

Fulham form (all competitions): D W L W W W

Team News

Aston Villa are sweating over the availability of Emiliano Martinez, who was unable to feature in the Europa League due to a small muscular issue.

Emery is hopeful of having the World Cup winner back in net for Sunday, with Marc Bizot set to play if the Argentine does not recover in time.

On a more definite note, the hosts are set to be without the midfield drive of Amadou Onana, with the Belgium international battling a hamstring injury.

Further reducing the options in the middle of the park, Ross Barkley and Youri Tielemans have not featured for the Second City club in over a fortnight.

Impressing massively with his trickery since a summer move from Shakhtar Donetsk, Kevin is now facing a period on the Fulham sidelines owing to a shoulder problem.

Playing his first full match since knee surgery during the off-season on Tuesday night versus Cambridge, Antonee Robinson is a welcome returnee to the Cottagers' full-back ranks.

However, head coach Silva could opt to name an unchanged backline following victory over Brentford last time out in the Premier League - a decision that would lead to Ryan Sessegnon keeping his place.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; McGinn, Kamara, Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukic, Berge, Wilson, King, Iwobi; Muniz

We say: Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham

Confidence should be raised in the Aston Villa ranks after Europa League victory on Thursday, although their issue of a lack of potency in attack remains.

As a result, we do not envisage the Villans scoring enough to put the game beyond Fulham, who would be content with a point from their Second City trip.

