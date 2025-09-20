Fulham come from behind to record a 3-1 victory over Brentford in Saturday night's West London derby at Craven Cottage.

Fulham came from behind to record a 3-1 victory over Brentford in Saturday night's West London derby at Craven Cottage.

A mistake from youngster Josh King allowed Brentford attacker Mikkel Damsgaard to send the Bees ahead, but Fulham had turned the game around before the half was out, levelling through Alex Iwobi, before Harry Wilson got his name on the scoresheet with a clever finish.

Brentford found themselves further behind in the 50th minute when Ryan Sessegnon's cross was headed into the back of his own net by Ethan Pinnock.

Fulham thought that they had scored a fourth just before the hour through Rodrigo Muniz, but the striker's effort was eventually disallowed for a foul following a VAR check.

The result has seen Fulham move into seventh spot in the Premier League table, boasting eight points from their first five matches, while Brentford sit 17th, with a tough start to the season seeing them collect four points from five games.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Fulham have only lost once this season, and that was a controversial one at Chelsea, with Marco Silva's side having a Josh King 'goal' chalked off in what was a mistake from the officials.

There have been so many positive signs in the early stages of the campaign, and it was the same story on Saturday night, as the hosts showed character to bounce back from an early setback.

That is now eight points from five matches, which has left them two points off second, and Silva's stock continues to rise, with the Portuguese undoubtedly one of the best managers in the Premier League.

For Brentford, there were positive signs against Chelsea last time out, and they also beat Aston Villa on home soil earlier this season, but the Bees are down in 17th spot in the table.

The manner of the away team's defending at Craven Cottage was concerning, and it would not be a complete surprise if Keith Andrews' side found themselves in a relegation battle this season.

FULHAM VS. BRENTFORD HIGHLIGHTS

Mikkel Damsgaard goal vs. Fulham (20th min, Fulham 0-1 Brentford)



Mikkel Damsgaard takes full advantage of a loose pass and Brentford are ahead! ? pic.twitter.com/LscOWXwXsb

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2025

Brentford take the lead in the 20th minute of the West London derby, and the goal comes from Damsgaard, who picks up a loose pass from Fulham's Josh King before carefully playing the ball into the bottom corner.

Alex Iwobi goal vs. Brentford (38th min, Fulham 1-1 Brentford)



Alex Iwobi puts Fulham level! ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Top35WJYS4

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2025

Fulham level the scores in the 38th minute of the match, with Iwobi in the right price at the right time to convert into the back of the net after Brentford had failed to clear their lines.

Harry Wilson goal vs. Brentford (40th min, Fulham 2-1 Brentford)



One brings TWO! Harry Wilson makes it 2-1 to Fulham ? pic.twitter.com/Yr2c4wYaTd

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2025

Fulham score again, this time to go ahead, and it is a wonderful finish from Wilson, with the attacker carefully placing the ball into the bottom corner of the net after being found by Iwobi.

Ethan Pinnock own goal vs. Brentford (50th min, Fulham 3-1 Brentford)



"He can't believe it" An unfortunate moment for Ethan Pinnock as he turns the ball into his own net ? pic.twitter.com/cIwfX4iaQr

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2025

Fulham have their third of the match early in the second period, and it is an own goal from Pinnock, with the Brentford centre-back heading a cross from Ryan Sessegnon into the back of his own net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALEX IWOBI

Iwobi was excellent for Fulham on Saturday night, scoring his side's leveller before setting up Wilson to make it 2-1, and he caused Brentford all sorts of issues at Craven Cottage.

The former Arsenal attacker also completed two successful dribbles and finished with a pass success rate of 88% during an excellent all-round performance.

FULHAM VS. BRENTFORD MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 53%-47% Brentford

Shots: Fulham 14-8 Brentford

Shots on target: Fulham 3-3 Brentford

Corners: Fulham 2-10 Brentford

Fouls: Fulham 11-13 Brentford

WHAT NEXT?

Fulham will be looking to book their spot in the fourth round of the EFL Cup when they welcome Cambridge United to Craven Cottage on Tuesday, before heading to Aston Villa in the Premier League next Sunday.

Brentford, meanwhile, now have a free week to prepare for next Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United, who will enter the clash off the back of a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

