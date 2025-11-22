Sunderland's surprise Champions League charge suffers a setback in the capital as Fulham strike late to secure a 1-0 Premier League victory at Craven Cottage.

The home side had won 91% of their Premier League points this season before today at Craven Cottage, and it showed in the first half, where Marco Silva's men were at the Black Cats' throats throughout.

Fulham had three times as many touches in the opposition box as Sunderland in the first 45 (21 to seven), but the hosts' wasteful finishing prevented them from breaking the deadlock before the interval.

Sunderland sensed an opportunity as the away side grew into the game during the second half, but the Black Cats also failed to make the most of their promising moments, and they would be punished for it.

Jimenez bullied his way beyond his marker to draw first blood in the final 10 minutes, and the hosts survived five additional minutes to cling on for a warranted win.

Fulham have now climbed above Newcastle United into 14th in the Premier League table before the Magpies clash with Manchester City at 5.30pm, while Regis Le Bris's men have dropped to sixth spot behind Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Home is still where the heart is for Fulham, and the Cottagers got what they deserved in the end.

No other team had won a higher portion of their points on their own turf as Silva's men before gameweek 12, and the hosts would have felt hard done by had they failed to pick up another three today, where the statistical status quo was reversed.

Indeed, Sunderland had scored 71% of their Premier League goals in second halves this season, whereas Fulham had conceded 69% of their goals after the break in their first 11 gameweeks of the campaign.

That trend could have been followed after Fulham failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance, but Sunderland simply did not create enough to truly trouble their capital counterparts.

Fulham generated 2.08 Expected Goals compared to Sunderland's paltry 0.17, but the Cottagers made harder work of Saturday's victory than they should have.

FULHAM VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

84th min: Fulham 1-0 Sunderland (Raul Jimenez)

A belated breakthrough!

Samuel Chukwueze whips a wonderful ball in behind the Sunderland defence, and Jimenez does what any good striker does - sticking his leg out and poking the ball into the goal past a wrong-footed Robin Roefs!

MAN OF THE MATCH - SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE

Where the likes of Harry Wilson and Kevin failed, Chukwueze delivered - literally delivering one of the assists of the season for Jimenez's late strike.

The Nigerian's cross for his Mexican compatriot was nothing short of sensational, and he also completed both of his dribbles and won two fouls during a captivating cameo.

FULHAM VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 57%-43% Sunderland

Shots: Fulham 24-4 Sunderland

Shots on target: Fulham 5-2 Sunderland

Corners: Fulham 7-4 Sunderland

Fouls: Fulham 5-13 Sunderland

WHAT NEXT?

The daunting fixtures come thick and fast for Fulham, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday before hosting Manchester City in two Tuesdays' time.

Meanwhile, Sunderland return home for a battle with Bournemouth in seven days' time, and Le Bris's men then hit the road to meet champions Liverpool on December 3.

