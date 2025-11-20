Who replaces Lukic? Predicted Fulham lineup vs. Sunderland

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Fulham could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Fulham will be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at Craven Cottage.

Antonee Robinson remains sidelined with a knee injury and he has been joined in the treatment room by Rodrigo Muniz, who has undergone surgery after injuring his hamstring in the 2-0 defeat at Everton before the international break.

Sasa Lukic is also ruled out due to suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season last time out, so Alex Iwobi could be tasked with moving into a deeper midfield role alongside Sander Berge.

Josh King and Emile Smith Rowe could therefore battle it out for a start in the number 10 role behind central striker Raul Jimenez, who is still searching for his first home goal of the season.

After scoring a hat-trick for Wales earlier this week, Harry Wilson will hope to retain is starting spot in the right flank as club-record signing Kevin operates on the opposite flank, forcing Adama Traore and Samuel Chukwueze to begin as substitutes once again.

A back four of Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Sessegnon is set to remain intact, protecting goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

