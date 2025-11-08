Everton head coach David Moyes joins Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson in an exclusive managerial club as he leads the Toffees to a 2-0 Premier League win at home to Fulham.

Everton head coach David Moyes joined Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson in an exclusive managerial club as he led the Toffees to a 2-0 Premier League win at home to Fulham.

The statistics suggested that the fired-up hosts ought to have gone into half time in the ascendancy, but Marco Silva's men had seemingly done enough to keep their hosts at bay in the first 45 minutes.

That was until the fourth minute of injury time, though, as veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye bundled home a deserved opener for the hosts after a period of penalty-box pinball.

Moyes's men also had two strikes disallowed in the first half before having another effort ruled out at the start of the second period, after which the Cottagers belatedly improved with and without the ball.

However, the visitors' efforts were not helped by a cruel injury to striker Rodrigo Muniz - who came off just 17 minutes after being sent on as a substitute - and Everton killed the game off via a Michael Keane header in the closing stages.

Moyes's triumph on Saturday was his 20th against Fulham in the Premier League, meaning that the Scotsman is just the third manager to win 20+ games against a single side in the competition after Wenger (four teams) and Ferguson (eight clubs).

Back to winning ways at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton have now risen to 11th in the Premier League table, four points and four places above Fulham in 15th.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Everton are back to doing what they do best - winning football matches at home - while Fulham's abysmal away-day trend is showing no sign of ending anytime soon.

Proving that their 3-0 beatdown at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur was an anomaly - at least for now - the Toffees were on it from the get-go and thoroughly deserved to draw first blood before the interval.

Silva's men improved after the manager sent on the effervescent Joshua King, but Muniz's unfortunate injury left the visitors without an out-and-out number nine on the pitch, and it showed.

Fulham have now suffered a worrying five consecutive defeats away from home - deficiencies that Silva must address if his side are to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle, as the dreaded drop zone is coming closer into view.

EVERTON VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

45 +4 min: Everton 1-0 Fulham (Idrissa Gueye)

Not one of the more conventional goals you will ever see, but a potentially crucial one nonetheless!

Vitaliy Mykolenko's cross causes carnage in the penalty box, as James Tarkowski's header crashes the bar, Tim Iroegbunam swipes at the follow-up, and eventually Gueye arrives to awkwardly toe-poke the ball home.

81st min: Everton 2-0 Fulham (Michael Keane)

After copious amounts of Fulham pressure, the inevitable has occurred - Everton have doubled their lead and will surely now see this one out!

The defensive players are proving their attacking worth for the hosts today, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's inswinging corner is on the money for Keane, who mistimes his header but nevertheless shoulders the ball into the roof of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

Running the show in the first half and providing a sumptuous set-piece for Keane to head home in the second 45, Dewsbury-Hall is a man who is enjoying every minute of his football at present.

The former Chelsea man also won a praiseworthy nine of his 13 ground duels, as well as drawing three fouls and registering an 87% pass accuracy during an all-round exemplary display.

EVERTON VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 51%-49% Fulham

Shots: Everton 14-8 Fulham

Shots on target: Everton 5-4 Fulham

Corners: Everton 7-3 Fulham

Fouls: Everton 11-14 Fulham

BEST STATS



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's first half by numbers vs. Fulham: 9/9 duels won 5 tackles 3 fouls won 3x possession won 1 chance created 0 fouls conceded #EVEFUL pic.twitter.com/7nXMrjuI5T

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 8, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Everton's first game back after the international break is a poignant one for Moyes, who returns to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on November 24.

As for a struggling Fulham, the Cottagers face a challenging test of their own at home to high-flying Sunderland in two Saturdays' time.

No Data Analysis info