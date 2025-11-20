Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

Sunderland will be without at least five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (hamstring) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) have all been building up their fitness with the academy sides, but this weekend’s game will come too soon for the trio, while Habib Diarra (groin) and Aji Alese (shoulder) also remain sidelined.

Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Reinildo Mandava is “fine” despite withdrawing from the Mozambique squad over the international break with hamstring discomfort, so he could retain his starting spot at left wing-back.

Omar Alderete, meanwhile, trained with Paraguay during the international break after missing Sunderland’s last three games with concussion, and the centre-back will be assessed further ahead of kickoff this weekend.

Daniel Ballard scored in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal a fortnight ago and will hope to retain his spot at centre-back alongside Nordi Mukiele and Lutsharel Geertruida, while Trai Hume is set to play at right wing-back.

Star performer and captain Granit Xhaka is expected to continue in centre-midfield alongside Noah Sadiki, while Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra will be pushing to start ahead of Bertrand Traore and Enzo Le Fee on the flanks.

Brian Brobbey, who scored a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser against Arsenal, will hope to be rewarded with his first Premier League start up front, but Le Bris may decide to stick with top scorer Wilson Isidor, who has four goals to his name this term.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Isidor, Le Fee

