Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor is reportedly set to decide whether to pledge his international career to Haiti ahead of the World Cup 2026.

The 25-year-old is playing a key part for the newly-promoted Black Cats in the Premier League this season as they look to cement themselves in the division.

However, Isidor failed to find the net on Saturday afternoon, when Sunderland suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the base of Fulham in the capital.

Nevertheless, the attacker and Regis Le Bris's troops have enjoyed an excellent return to the top level of the English football system.

Isidor has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances, scoring four goals across his first 12 appearances in the Premier League.

Isidor to play for Haiti at World Cup?

According to The Sun, there could be a shock bit of news on the horizon on the international scene ahead of next summer's North American tournament.

The report claims that Sunderland marksman Isidor is considering a switch to the senior side of Haiti, who just reached a major milestone.

The CONCACAF nation won their final game of the November international break and secured a spot at the World Cup next summer.

As a result, Haiti are set to compete in the competition for only the second time in their history, with the first arriving in West Germany back in 1974.

It is no question that they have benefitted from the increased scale of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams, with the likes of Scotland also making their way back onto the world stage.

France possibility and familiar faces

Starting to make waves on the Premier League scene, Isidor has a mightily-important decision to make in terms of his international career.

In the short term, a starting spot at next year's World Cup with Haiti is certainly attractive, however the striker would then be bound to the team.

Isidor is also able to play for France, who could be considering a call-up of the Sunderland man if he continues his good form on the domestic stage.