Sunderland continue their impressive start to the campaign, drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in their fifth match of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Aston Villa failed to pick up their first win of the season, drawing 1-1 with 10-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

The first half saw relatively little action, but a moment of madness from Black Cats left-back Reinildo Mandava after the half-hour mark saw the hosts reduced to 10 men, with the left-back kicking out at Matty Cash.

Sunderland defended for large periods in the second half, but their resolve was broken with just under 25 minutes left to play when Cash fired a shot from distance, seeing his strike parried into the roof of the net.

The visitors were unable to hold onto their lead for long, with Wilson Isidor equalising less than 10 minutes later after a cushioned header from Granit Xhaka helped play him through in the box.

Both teams left the stadium with a share of the spoils, with Sunderland now in seventh place with eight points, whereas Villa are 18th with just three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Sunderland can be pleased that they were so competitive, with 11 and 10 men, and a five-point gap to the relegation zone at this stage of the campaign is impressive.

For side with ambitions of simply staying in the division, a total of eight points after five games should be seen positively for manager Regis Le Bris, whose side are yet to lose at home this term.

Meanwhile, Villa failed to impress once more, and boss Unai Emery will know that his players should have done better to make the most of their numerical advantage.

A win on Thursday in the Europa League will help boost confidence, and perhaps they would then be able to carry forward positive momentum into the rest of the season.

SUNDERLAND VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

26th min: Robin Roefs (Sunderland) save

Matty Cash fires in a a free kick from the right flank, and his delivery leads to chaos in the box, but Evann Guessand's close-range strike is saved by Robin Roefs.

An amazing stop!

34th min: Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) red card



Referee Sam Barrott sends off Mandava and Sunderland are down to 10 players! ? pic.twitter.com/3gweXzqm22

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2025

Reinildo Mandava falls near the touchline after he is challenged by Villa's Matty Cash, and the Sunderland man kicks out with both legs at his opponent, and following a VAR review he is sent off.

What was he thinking?

Matty Cash goal vs. Sunderland (67th min, Sunderland 0-1 Aston Villa)



Matty Cash scores Aston Villa’s FIRST goal of the season! ? pic.twitter.com/95xXh7ziil

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2025

Matty Cash finds himself in possession of the ball in a central area some distance from goal, but after taking a touch to set himself up to shoot, the defender fires an effort towards the middle of the net, and Roefs can only parry the ball over the line.

Villa have scored their first goal of the season!

Wilson Isidor goal vs. Aston Villa (75th min, Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa)



Wilson Idisior stamps his name on the scoresheet! ? pic.twitter.com/SodoOTi14s

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2025

Chemsdine Talbi plays a ball into the penalty area from the left, and while his pass is cleared, Granit Xhaka manages to header through to striker Wilson Isidor, who scores the equaliser.

An excellent finish into the left corner of the net!

MAN OF THE MATCH - NORDI MUKIELE

Considering Sunderland played with 10 men for nearly an hour, they needed strong defensive performances to take anything from the game, and Nordi Mukiele delivered.

The centre-back made the most defensive contributions of any player on the pitch (16), and he also won seven of his 10 duels, only behind teammate Trai Hume.

SUNDERLAND VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Sunderland 29%-71% Aston Villa

Shots: Sunderland 14-12 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Sunderland 4-2 Aston Villa

Corners: Sunderland 6-5 Aston Villa

Fouls: Sunderland 14-8 Aston Villa

BEST STATS



1 - Reinildo Mandava is the first player from Mozambique to be sent off in the Premier League, the first new nation to see a player receive a red card since Bosnia's Anel Ahmedhodzic was dismissed in May 2024. Kicked. pic.twitter.com/ulx8uchseA

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2025



Sunderland, despite being down to 10 men, are level against Aston Villa. Wilson Isidor equalises for the hosts, scoring at the Stadium of Light for the third game in a row. Darren Bent was the last player to score in all three of the side's opening home matches. [@OptaJoe] pic.twitter.com/7xQDMTQUcJ

— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland's next clash will come against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday away from home, and they will then travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 4.

As for Villa, they are back in action on Thursday in the Europa League against Bologna, and they will then play their sixth league game on Sunday against Fulham.

No Data Analysis info