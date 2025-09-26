Sports Mole previews Monday's Premier League clash between Everton and West Ham United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A former West Ham United manager meets a potential soon-to-be former West Ham manager on Monday night, as David Moyes's Everton host Graham Potter's Irons at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League.

Both head coaches have two-game losing runs to snap on Merseyside, and a third straight defeat for the man in charge of the visitors could very well prove fatal.

Match preview

From the highs of a three-game winning run to the lows of a three-game winless sequence, Everton have lost their bright spark as the evenings get darker, most recently suffering what could be accurately described as an EFL Cup third-round upset.

The Toffees travelled to face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side still without a point in the current Premier League season, but after Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare netted either side of the half-time whistle, Everton's springtime silverware dreams crashed and burned.

Defeat in the EFL Cup succeeded a narrow Merseyside derby loss to champions Liverpool and goalless draw at home to Aston Villa for Moyes's men; such results are not disastrous by any means, but momentum is no longer on the hosts' side.

However, having not yet conceded a Premier League home goal this season, Everton could now join an exclusive Premier League club; only Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur have ever kept three clean sheets in their first three PL home games at a new stadium.

The Toffees also never started a Premier League season with three consecutive home clean sheets at Goodison Park, so Moyes is just 90 minutes away from making even more history with Everton, while simultaneously plunging his opposite number's job security into even greater danger.

Already out of the EFL Cup - coincidentally by virtue of a second-round exit to Everton's recent conquerors Wolves - West Ham have had a week to mull over their fourth loss from five Premier League games in 2025-26, one that triggered heightened sack speculation.

The under-pressure Potter oversaw a dampening 2-1 defeat at home to London rivals Crystal Palace in gameweek five, where despite Jarrod Bowen cancelling out a Jean-Philippe Mateta opener, the Irons were undone by a sumptuous volley from an unlikely source in Tyrick Mitchell.

The visitors' search for a successor to Potter supposedly ramped up in the wake of that lowly loss - which left West Ham only above pointless Wolves in the Premier League standings - but the Irons boss has now held "positive talks" with the powers-that-be and ostensibly retains their support for the time being.

Potter can also highlight a pleasing record of three wins from West Ham's last four Premier League away games - including their only success of the season so far at Nottingham Forest - as well as an applaudable head-to-head record against their foes from the north.

Indeed, West Ham have prevailed on three of their last five trips to Everton in the Premier League, and since the start of 2021, they have only beaten Wolves (six) on more occasions than the Irons (five) in the top flight.

Team News

It is as you were in terms of Everton's injury situation, as Jarrad Branthwaite is not yet ready to return from a thigh issue, while Merlin Rohl will also be out for a little while longer with his groin concern.

The Toffees otherwise have a clean bill of health for the visit of the Hammers, where Moyes will make alterations in abundance in his attacking line after handing starts to the likes of Tyler Dibling, Carlos Alcaraz and Thierno Barry in the EFL Cup.

A perpetual menace since swapping sky blue for navy blue, Manchester City-owned Jack Grealish has created 13 chances in the current Premier League season, second only to Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Likewise, West Ham only have a duo of definite absentees for Monday night, as Tomas Soucek serves the second of a two-game ban while Aaron Wan-Bissaka recuperates from a stomach concern.

With Soucek on the naughty step, Potter opted to start Mateus Fernandes in a deeper role alongside James Ward-Prowse against Crystal Palace, but summer signing Soungoutou Magassa ought to come into contention for a full debut here.

Potter is also facing another attacking toss-up between Callum Wilson and Niclas Fullkrug, but the former has developed a penchant for goals against Everton, netting an exceptional eight in his last seven Premier League games against them.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug

We say: Everton 2-1 West Ham United

Midweek fatigue may set in for Everton's defenders, but Moyes's attacking line - including the creative menace Grealish - are ready and raring to go again.

Even if the defensive-minded Magassa shores up the Hammers' midfield, backing the visitors to claim victory right now is too tall an order, and Moyes should hammer another nail into Potter's Hammers coffin.

