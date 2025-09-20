Crystal Palace continue their strong start to the campaign, winning 2-1 against West Ham United in their fifth match of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Crystal Palace's 2-1 win against West Ham United extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in the Premier League, as pressure mounts on Hammers boss Graham Potter.

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring less than 10 minutes before half time, taking advantage of a fortunate bounce off the crossbar to head Palace into the lead.

Jarrod Bowen got the Hammers back onto level terms when he met a corner delivery shortly after the interval, but Tyrick Mitchell's volley after the hour mark put the Eagles back in front.

Mitchell's strike was enough for Palace to claim victory, and they end the match in fourth place with nine points, whereas West Ham are 18th with just three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

West Ham boss Graham Potter will know that his position in the dugout is on a knife's edge, with his side having suffered a fourth defeat in their opening five Premier League games.

The Hammers rarely threatened from open play, and it is worrying to think where the Londoners would be without the impact of players like Bowen.

As for Palace, the brilliance of manager Oliver Glasner cannot be ignored, especially as his side are still yet to be beaten in any of their eight fixtures this term.

Despite losing the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in recent seasons, the Eagles have continued to earn positive results, though it will be fascinating to see how the club balance the demands of European football with their domestic matches.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

37th min: West Ham United 0-1 Crystal Palace (Jean-Philippe Mateta)

Palace swing in a corner from the left, and Marc Guehi's header deflects onto the crossbar and into the path of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who reacts instinctively to get his head onto the rebound and his attempt just about crosses the line.

His 50th goal for the Eagles!

49th min: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace (Jarrod Bowen)

Jarrod Bowen peels away from his marker near the front post as West Ham play a corner from the right into the box, and the Englishman flicks the ball towards the opposite corner, equalising for the Hammers.

Who else but Bowen!

68th min: West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace (Tyrick Mitchell)

Adam Wharton turns out of pressure in the middle of the pitch and opens his body up to play a lofted pass into the left side of the box, where wing-back Tyrick Mitchell is lurking, and he takes advantage of a poor headed clearance by volleying into the roof of the net from close range.

His first Premier League goal since May 2024!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARC GUEHI

It is no surprise that Palace centre-back Marc Guehi was high on the radar of Liverpool, and his performances this season have helped the Eagles keep five clean sheets, while they have also not conceded more than once this campaign.

The centre-back won nine of his 12 duels - he played a key part in Mateta's opening goal - and he also completed the most passes (36) of any Palace player.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham United 57%-43% Crystal Palace

Shots: West Ham United 8-18 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: West Ham United 3-3 Crystal Palace

Corners: West Ham United 8-8 Crystal Palace

Fouls: West Ham United 15-5 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS



Crystal Palace love playing at London Stadium ? The Eagles pick up back-to-back wins at West Ham for the first time since February 2015 ? pic.twitter.com/UUU8BRWo95

— Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 20, 2025



67% - 39 of Jarrod Bowen's 58 Premier League goals have been scored at the London Stadium (67%) - among players with 50+ goals in the competition, only Gianfranco Zola (69% Stamford Bridge) and Cristiano Ronaldo (69% Old Trafford) have a higher ratio at a single ground. Olympic. pic.twitter.com/RiuGj6AABN

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham will have to wait until September 29 before they are next in action, with the club set to play Everton in the Premier League away from home, before travelling to the Emirates on October 4 to play Arsenal.

Crystal Palace are set to welcome champions Liverpool to Selhurst Park next Saturday, and they will then face Dynamo Kyiv on October 2 in the Conference League.

No Data Analysis info