[monks data]
West Ham logo
Premier League
Sep 20, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Crystal Palace logo

West HamWest Ham United
1-2
Crystal Palace

FT

West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Graham Potter sack pressure mounts

By
Goodbye Graham? Hammers lose again as Glasner's Eagles continue to excel
© Imago
Crystal Palace continue their strong start to the campaign, winning 2-1 against West Ham United in their fifth match of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Crystal Palace's 2-1 win against West Ham United extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in the Premier League, as pressure mounts on Hammers boss Graham Potter.

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring less than 10 minutes before half time, taking advantage of a fortunate bounce off the crossbar to head Palace into the lead.

Jarrod Bowen got the Hammers back onto level terms when he met a corner delivery shortly after the interval, but Tyrick Mitchell's volley after the hour mark put the Eagles back in front.

Mitchell's strike was enough for Palace to claim victory, and they end the match in fourth place with nine points, whereas West Ham are 18th with just three points.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta battles West Ham United players, on September 20, 2025

West Ham boss Graham Potter will know that his position in the dugout is on a knife's edge, with his side having suffered a fourth defeat in their opening five Premier League games.

The Hammers rarely threatened from open play, and it is worrying to think where the Londoners would be without the impact of players like Bowen.

As for Palace, the brilliance of manager Oliver Glasner cannot be ignored, especially as his side are still yet to be beaten in any of their eight fixtures this term.

Despite losing the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in recent seasons, the Eagles have continued to earn positive results, though it will be fascinating to see how the club balance the demands of European football with their domestic matches.


WEST HAM UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

37th min: West Ham United 0-1 Crystal Palace (Jean-Philippe Mateta)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta scores against West Ham United, on September 20, 2025

Palace swing in a corner from the left, and Marc Guehi's header deflects onto the crossbar and into the path of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who reacts instinctively to get his head onto the rebound and his attempt just about crosses the line.

His 50th goal for the Eagles!

49th min: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace (Jarrod Bowen)

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace, on September 20, 2025

Jarrod Bowen peels away from his marker near the front post as West Ham play a corner from the right into the box, and the Englishman flicks the ball towards the opposite corner, equalising for the Hammers.

Who else but Bowen!

68th min: West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace (Tyrick Mitchell)

Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring against West Ham United, on September 20, 2025

Adam Wharton turns out of pressure in the middle of the pitch and opens his body up to play a lofted pass into the left side of the box, where wing-back Tyrick Mitchell is lurking, and he takes advantage of a poor headed clearance by volleying into the roof of the net from close range.

His first Premier League goal since May 2024!


MAN OF THE MATCH - MARC GUEHI

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace during his side's match against West Ham United, on September 20, 2025

It is no surprise that Palace centre-back Marc Guehi was high on the radar of Liverpool, and his performances this season have helped the Eagles keep five clean sheets, while they have also not conceded more than once this campaign.

The centre-back won nine of his 12 duels - he played a key part in Mateta's opening goal - and he also completed the most passes (36) of any Palace player.


WEST HAM UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham United 57%-43% Crystal Palace

Shots: West Ham United 8-18 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: West Ham United 3-3 Crystal Palace

Corners: West Ham United 8-8 Crystal Palace

Fouls: West Ham United 15-5 Crystal Palace


BEST STATS




WHAT NEXT?

West Ham will have to wait until September 29 before they are next in action, with the club set to play Everton in the Premier League away from home, before travelling to the Emirates on October 4 to play Arsenal.

Crystal Palace are set to welcome champions Liverpool to Selhurst Park next Saturday, and they will then face Dynamo Kyiv on October 2 in the Conference League.

ID:581932:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8636:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Adam Wharton Eberechi Eze Graham Potter Jarrod Bowen Jean-Philippe Mateta Marc Guehi Michael Olise Oliver Glasner Tyrick Mitchell Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!