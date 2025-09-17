Sports Mole takes on Warren "Dermo" Dermody from Manchester group Northside for a Premier League predictions challenge in gameweek five of the 2025-26 campaign.

Anfield will host the latest instalment of the Merseyside derby, as Premier League champions and current division leaders Liverpool welcome Everton in Saturday's early start.

Saturday's late kickoff sees Manchester United host Chelsea, with the 20-time English champions in desperate need of a victory following their defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

However, arguably the standout match in gameweek five comes at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as title rivals Arsenal and Man City prepare to lock horns in what is shaping up to be a fascinating affair.

In the fifth set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against Man United fan Warren "Dermo" Dermody from Manchester group Northside.

Read on to discover Dermo's and our predictions for gameweek five of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how rapper Piers James performed in the fourth set of fixtures this season.

Saturday, 12.30pm

Dermo: Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Sports Mole: Liverpool 2-0 Everton

Taking into account how both teams have started the new season and their records against one another in the Merseyside derby, it is difficult not to back Liverpool securing all three points at Anfield this weekend.

A resurgent Everton side, who have looked strong defensively this term, have the potential to frustrate Liverpool in a similar fashion to Burnley last time out, but we expect the Slot machine to churn out another victory to preserve their perfect start to 2025-26.

Saturday, 3pm

Dermo: Burnley 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Sports Mole: Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Burnley may have lost three of their four league matches, but the Clarets have been competitive in every game this term, and we expect another strong performance when they host Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees have had a disastrous start under Postecoglou, and while we expect an improved performance against Burnley on Saturday, we believe the new manager will be kept waiting for his first win, as we predict this game to end all square.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, 3pm

Dermo: Brighton 2-1 Tottenham

Saturday, 3pm

Dermo: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

Sports Mole: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace

Despite the heaviness of the Spurs defeat last time, West Ham were able to take some positive from individual performances and should be targeting Saturday's match in an attempt to end their losing run at home.

Crystal Palace could be without Wharton, Sarr and Nketiah for this match, limiting their options in midfield and attacking areas - a scarcity which could lead to a frustrating draw in East London.

Saturday, 3pm

Dermo: Wolves 1-2 Leeds

Sports Mole: Wolves 1-2 Leeds

In a real rut at the start of the season and potentially without Strand Larsen once again, Wolves could struggle during the visit of Leeds this Saturday.

After a heartbreaking end to their Fulham trip, Farke's side will be chomping at the bit to collect maximum points in the Black Country on the weekend.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Saturday, 5.30pm

Dermo: Man United 2-2 Chelsea

Sports Mole: Man United 0-2 Chelsea

There has been little to separate these two teams over the years. In fact, Chelsea versus Man United is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, finishing level 27 times, with 14 of those draws having been played out at Old Trafford.

Another closely-contested encounter could be on the cards this weekend, but Chelsea should feel that Man United are there for the taking in their current state. Amorim is in desperate need of a positive result, but we can see the Blues bouncing back from their midweek loss to claim maximum points in Manchester.

Fulham vs. Brentford

Saturday, 8pm

Dermo: Fulham 1-0 Brentford

Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

Sunday, 2pm

Dermo: Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa

Sunday, 2pm

Dermo: Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Sunday, 4.30pm

Dermo: Arsenal 2-2 Man City

Warren "Dermo" Dermody Q&A

How did you come to support Man United and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dermo: My Dad got me into United when I was a kid, about seven. I remember him taking me to Old Trafford and I loved it - the atmosphere, the singing and the football. The treble in 1999 is my standout memory. Watching it in the boozer with all my pals and the place erupting when Ole stuck the winner in.

Who have been your favourite five players for Man United?

Dermo: [Eric] Cantona, [Roy] Keane, [Paul] Scholes, [Denis] Irwin, [Ruud] van Nistelrooy

What's going on with the band at the moment?

Dermo: Northside are currently writing and recording a new album, due for release in the summer of 2026. Going on tour with Happy Mondays and The Farm early 2026. Lot's more going on but can't announce yet!

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

2. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

3. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

4. Patrick King from Real Lies (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole