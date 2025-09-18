Preview: Manchester United vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to avoid another damaging defeat as Manchester United head coach, under-fire Ruben Amorim prepares his team for a Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Blues lock horns with the Red Devils just over four months after securing a slender 1-0 victory over Amorim's men at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a second-half strike from Marc Cucurella.

Match preview

Man United were hovering just above rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table for the first time since 2020 before the 197th Manchester derby last weekend, but the Red Devils were second best by some distance against their noisy neighbours, deservedly losing by a 3-0 scoreline at the Etihad Stadium.

Of the 17 teams who have been in the Premier League since Amorim was appointed 10 months ago, Man United have the worst record having collected only 31 points from 31 matches (W8 D7 L16). The Red Devils’ four points from as many games this season represents the club’s poorest start to a PL campaign since 1992-93.

Amorim also has the worst win ratio (36.17%) of any Man United manager since the Second World War and at a time when the Portuguese is “suffering” under intense scrutiny, he has stubbornly insisted that he is “not going to change” his philosophy that is considered by many as one of the key factors behind the Red Devils’ demise.

Man United players are allegedly 'losing faith' in Amorim, but the 40-year-old has no choice but to dust himself down and galvanise his floundering troops, who beat Burnley 3-2 in their last home match and will endeavour to claim successive league victories at Old Trafford within the same season under the same manager for the first time since December 2023 under Erik ten Hag.

While the Red Devils have only come out on top in two of their last 11 encounters with Saturday’s opponents Chelsea in all competitions (D6 L3), they are unbeaten in their last 12 PL home games against the Blues (W5 D7) since a 1-0 loss in May 2013. Indeed, Chelsea’s PL win rate at Old Trafford (18% - 6/33) is their lowest away to any team they have visited 10 times or more in the division.

Chelsea are one of only three Premier League teams - along with Liverpool and Crystal Palace - who remain unbeaten after four matches in the division this season (W2 D2), while only the reigning champions and Arsenal (both nine) have scored as many goals as the Blues (also nine) thus far.

Despite that, Enzo Maresca’s men were unable to build on back-to-back league wins over West Ham (5-1) and Fulham (2-0), as they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 with Brentford last weekend, and they have since suffered defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League fixture.

England captain Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern condemned an error-prone Chelsea outfit to a 3-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena on matchday one of the 2025-26 League Phase on Wednesday. Maresca hopes that his players can “learn a lot and build something special” from the defeat after rueing his team’s lack of focus across the 90 minutes.

Before facing Brighton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham in the Premier League, Chelsea will attempt to win consecutive top-flight matches over Man United for the first time since celebrating three victories in a row from November 2009 to March 2011 under former boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The Blues have collected seven points from their last three league meetings with Man United and they will fancy their chances of success this weekend considering they have lost only one of their last six league matches on the road (W3 D2).

Manchester United Premier League form:

L D W L

Manchester United form (all competitions):

L D L W L

Chelsea Premier League form:

D W W D

Chelsea form (all competitions):

D W W D L

Team News

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez is still recovering from a long-term knee injury sustained in February, while Matheus Cunha (hamstring), Mason Mount (unspecified) and Diogo Dalot (muscle) are also nursing injuries and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

The big decision for Amorim this weekend is whether to hand deadline day goalkeeper signing Senne Lammens his Premier League debut, or stick with Altay Bayindir between the sticks.

Bryan Mbeumo, who was involved in six goals in seven Premier League appearances against Chelsea (three goals, three assists) with former club Brentford, is expected to link up with Amad Diallo and Benjamin Sesko in the final third, while Casemiro is set to battle with Manuel Ugarte for a start in centre-midfield alongside captain Bruno Fernandes.

As for Chelsea, Saturday’s game will come too soon for Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile (both unspecified) who are thought to be closing in on a return to fitness, while Levi Colwill (knee), Liam Delap (hamstring), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) all remain unavailable for selection.

Reece James may replace Malo Gusto at right-back after playing in midfield in midweek, which could therefore see Enzo Fernandez drop into a deeper midfield role alongside Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer - who has two goals in his last two games - operate in the number 10 position.

While Pedro Neto is poised to start on the right flank, either Jamie Gittens or Alejandro Garnacho could begin on the left, the latter is pushing to make his full debut against his former club Man United just weeks after leaving Old Trafford for a reported £40m on deadline day.

Joao Pedro is expected to continue up front; no player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than the Brazilian (five - two goals, three assists), while he has also netted three times in his five PL meetings with Man United, which is his best record against any team in the division.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Sesko

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

We say: Manchester United 0-2 Chelsea

There has been little to separate these two teams over the years. In fact, Chelsea versus Man United is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, finishing level 27 times, with 14 of those draws having been played out at Old Trafford.

Another closely-contested encounter could be on the cards this weekend, but Chelsea should feel that Man United are there for the taking in their current state. Amorim is in desperate need of a positive result, but we can see the Blues bouncing back from their midweek loss to claim maximum points in Manchester.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email