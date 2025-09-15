Man United players 'losing faith' in Ruben Amorim after derby defeat against Man City

Manchester United players are reportedly losing faith in Ruben Amorim after the Red Devils made a poor start to the 2025-26 season.

The Red Devils have already picked up two defeats and a draw in their opening four games, and some of the players are not convinced with the manager following their 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The club have made their worst start in the Premier League since 1992, and they also crashed out of the EFL Cup after losing against League Two side Grimsby Town last month.

Amorim insists on playing three men at the back, and he has made it clear that he will not change his 3-4-2-1 formation, despite concerns that it is not yielding desired results.

Man Utd hierarchy keeping faith in Amorim

According to a report from The Sun, the club remain calm over the current situation, and they believe Amorim can turn it around.

The club's hierarchy are still behind the under-fire manager, and they are willing to give him time.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sanctioned a £220m summer spending spree for Amorim over the summer, and sacking the 40-year-old would mean United would have to undergo another rebuilding process.

Amorim has secured only eight victories in 31 Premier League games, achieving a 25.8% winning ratio since taking charge of the club.

Does Amorim deserve more time at Old Trafford?

Amorim has taken just 31 points from 31 games since taking charge at Old Trafford, losing 16 of them.

With a win percentage of just 36.2%, the former Sporting Lisbon boss has the poorest record of all United managers since the Second World War.

Amorim took the Red Devils to the final of the Europa League last season, but failing to win the competition means there will be no European football at United for the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United will face Chelsea, Brentford, and Sunderland in their next three Premier League games, and they must try to pick up maximum points to get the confidence back in the side.