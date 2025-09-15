Manchester United reportedly take a specific stance over the club's recent form amid continued doubts over the future of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United officials reportedly feel that they have been unfortunate to suffer defeats in the manner that they have done during the opening weeks of 2025-26.

Ruben Amorim's future is again a hot topic for debate after the Red Devils lost 3-0 to Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

As such, United have accumulated just four points from as many Premier League fixtures, as well as being eliminated by Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round.

In the aftermath of the loss to City, Amorim reiterated that he had no plans to alter his formation or philosophy in a move that is likely to infuriate the club's supporters.

Nevertheless, as per Sky Sports News, there is no immediate prospect of the Portuguese being removed from his seat in the dugout.

Man United officials remain optimistic over Amorim

The report alleges that Man United chiefs feel that there has been an element of bad luck to their start to the campaign, in particular the Manchester derby defeat.

There is said to be a "widespread belief" that United did not deserve to lose 3-0 and Gianluigi Donnarumma's wonder save from Bryan Mbeumo in the second half proved to be a match-defining intervention.

United officials feel that "fine margins" are the difference between a negative and positive outlook on the team's development since the start of 2025-26.

Meanwhile, it is suggested that injuries to Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha are being taken into account when judging performances.

Amorim's side have only lost to Arsenal - by a 1-0 scoreline - and Man City across normal time, with four points coming from games with Fulham and Burnley.

Next up for United is a home Premier League fixture against Chelsea on September 20, opponents who have failed to win at Old Trafford since 2013.

Does Amorim deserve time at Man United?

With just 31 points being earned from 31 Premier League matches since his arrival, there is a strong argument that Amorim has already had enough time to bring about improvements.

The run to the Europa League final is plausibly acting as credit in the bank ahead of further games against Brentford and Sunderland before the October international break.

If Amorim can collect at least six points from those games and have a minimum of 10 points from seven fixtures by October 4 when having already played three of the Premier League title candidates, there are grounds for positive spin being put on their efforts.

On the flip side, only winning one game or failing to prevail in any of the upcoming triple-header would leave Amorim staring down the barrel of the sack ahead of a trip to Liverpool on October 19.