Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing more pressure following his side's loss against Manchester City, and the head coach addresses his future.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has insisted that he is "suffering" more than fans, and that he will do all he can to turn the club's fortunes around.

The Portuguese coach oversaw a 3-0 defeat against rivals Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad, with few players leaving the stadium having performed well.

While losing to City is in isolation not necessarily a poor result, United have only won two games in their last 13 top-flight fixtures, suffering eight defeats in that period.

Amorim has come in for significant criticism, but following his side's defeat on Sunday, the manager insisted that he will not change his approach, saying: "I will do everything I can for Man United. This is my message to the fans. I’m suffering more than them”.

"I won’t change my philosophy. If they [INEOS] want it changed, you change the man”.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim as the successor to Erik ten Hag in November 2024, but he has failed to improve results and performances.

Can Ruben Amorim improve Manchester United's Premier League performances?

Amorim's squad was strengthened considerably in the summer, with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko - at a cost of nearly £200m - improving the club's offensive firepower.

The decision to focus up front and neglect midfield in the summer was arguably mistake considering they have looked vulnerable all season in the middle of the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes has been deployed in a double pivot, and the 31-year-old has struggled defensively given he is a natural number 10.

Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro have also struggled in midfield, with the duo both lacklustre in possession so far, meaning that the Red Devils have often been forced to play direct into the forward line.

If Amorim has ambitions of remaining at Old Trafford, he has to address the imbalance in the middle, though it remains to be seen if he would be willing to drop captain Fernandes for someone like Kobbie Mainoo.

Who could replace Amorim at Old Trafford?

While replacing Amorim would be a drastic step for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it would be untenable for the current situation to continue.

If United do opt to replace the Portuguese, then it is important to avoid making any rash managerial appointments, even if it means waiting until the end of 2025-26 before hiring a replacement.

Perhaps one leading candidate would be Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who guided the Cherries to their highest ever points total in the Premier League last term (56).

The Spaniard's aggressive style of play would also suit dynamic forwards Mbeumo and Cunha, and he should be at the front of the queue for the Red Devils if Amorim is dismissed.