Manchester City have returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion as they eased to a 3-0 victory over a hapless Manchester United outfit in Sunday’s Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Fresh from scoring five goals for Norway on international duty in an 11-1 win over Moldova in World Cup qualifying, Erling Haaland scored two second-half goals, in between missing an open net after rounding Altay Bayindir and hitting the post.

Haaland has become only the second Premier League player in history to score 50 goals in 50 or fewer home matches in the division after Alan Shearer (47 games), while he has also surpassed Wayne Rooney (nine) for goal involvements in a Manchester derby (11) - Rooney played in 21 derbies compared to just six for Haaland!

Prior to Haaland’s brace and following a wonderful ovation to mark the tragic passing of British boxing icon and Etihad favourite Ricky Hatton, Phil Foden marked his first league start of the season with a brilliant header to open the scoring for the Citizens.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United looked dangerous on occasions in the first half, but they failed to take advantage of three or four decent counter-attacking opportunities, and that came back to bite them as Pep Guardiola’s side punished the Red Devils with a clinical display.

Victory for Man City has seen them climb up to eighth in the Premier League table, while Man United six two points and six places further back in 14th spot after losing their third match in five across all competitions.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Etihad Stadium

Neither Man City nor Man United have hit their stride in the opening stages of the new season and the pressure was mounting on both teams to come away from the Etihad with a positive result.

The prospect of losing three Premier League games in a row before facing Arsenal away from home next weekend was a sickening one for Man City, but Guardiola’s men turned up when it mattered in front of the Etihad faithful, and while their performance was not perfect, they were crucially everything that Man United were not.

Indeed, Man City had Haaland to thank once again for delivering the good in the final third - the Norwegian now has a division-high five PL goals in as many matches, which is one more than Man United have scored as a team in the top flight so far this season.

In contract, Man United struggled overall to create genuine goalscoring opportunities, partly down to a lack of creativity.

Registering just two of their 13 shots on target is simply not good enough from a Red Devils side who also lost their way from a defensive perspective in the second half which will have disappointed Amorim. Man City, meanwhile, were resolute at the back throughout and deservedly sealed the bragging rights, claiming their sixth win in nine PL encounters with Man United.

Just four points from four games (W1 D1 L2) represents Man United’s poorest start to a league campaign since 1992-93, and questions will continue to be asked as to whether Amorim has what it takes to turn the club’s fortunes around in the near future.





MAN CITY VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Phil Foden goal vs. Man United (18th min, Man City 1-0 Man United)



Man City’s opening goal is all about Jeremy Doku!

The tricky Belgian winger burst past a couple of Man United defenders down the right side of the penalty box. As he gets to the byline, his first cross is blocked, but his second picks out Foden, who directs a brilliant headers across the face of Bayindir’s goal and into the far corner.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Man United (52nd min, Man City 2-0 Man United)

Erling Haaland doubles Man City’s advantage!



Foden and Doku combine once again, this time down the left, and it is the latter who feeds a perfectly-weighted pass for Haaland to run onto before the Norwegian dinks a delicious shot over Bayindir and into the net.

55th min: Erling Haaland hits the post

How has he missed?!

Doku intercepts a poor pass from Matthijs de Ligt and the ball is played through towards Haaland, who goes around Bayindir and hooks a left-footed shot against the post with an empty net in front of him. The ball is smashed away from danger and Man United somehow survive going three goals down.



Debutant Donnarumma made a couple of comfortable saves before pulling off a wordie of a shot to keep out a wonderfully-hit volley from Mbeumo, who could only watch his strike expertly tipped round the post by City’s new No.25 on the stretch.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Man United (68th min, Man City 3-0 Man United)



It goes from bad to worse for Man United, as Harry Maguire passes the ball directly to Bernardo Silva on the halfway line and City's captain plays Haaland through on goal, before the Norwegian curls a composed left-footed finish into the bottom corner.





MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND

Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku deserve special mentions as they produced two electric displays in the final third, but it is hard to ignore the prolific prowess of Man CIty's leading marksman Erling Haaland, whose two second-half goals were crucial for Guardiola's side killing the game off against their rivals.

Aside from his surprise miss in between his two goals, Haaland led from the line brilliantly, particularly in the second half, and he ultimately showed what Man United are missing at present.





MAN CITY VS. MAN UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 45%-55% Man United

Shots: Man City 12-13 Man United

Shots on target: Man City 6-2 Man United

Corners: Man City 2-4 Man United

Fouls: Man City 8-8 Man United





BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Man City will now turn their attention to their first League Phase fixture in the Champions League at home against Kevin De Bruyne’s Napoli, while Man United - without European football this term - are next in Premier League action against Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20.

