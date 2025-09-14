British boxing is in mourning after former world champion Ricky Hatton is found dead at his Manchester home aged 46.

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46 after being found dead at his Manchester home.

The Stockport-born boxer was one of the nation's most popular fighters during a 15-year professional career spanning between 1997 and 2012.

Hatton, who famously won the IBF light-welterweight title in front of his home fans in 2005, had recently returned to training for an exhibition fight that had been due to take place in Dubai in December.

However, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police has announced that Hatton was found dead on Sunday morning.

A statement read: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton. As fighters, we tell ourselves we're strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health…

Matchroom Boxing is saddened to hear the news of Ricky Hatton's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ricky's friends and family at this tragic time. There's only one Ricky Hatton ?

Absolutely devastating news about the passing of my mate @HitmanHatton thoughts go out to all of his family at this horrible time. RIP my friend.

RIP Ricky Hatton. What a guy. And what a fighter. Incredibly sad news.

Terribly sad news , one of boxings finest. RIP Ricky ?

From Kingsway Leisure Centre to Las Vegas

Hatton started his professional career in the modest surroundings of Kingsway Leisure Centre in Widnes but would go on to have a one-of-a-kind career backed by his adoring Manchester and British fanbase.

In the early hours of Sunday morning on June 4, 2005, Hatton forced IBF light-welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu - a genuine top pound-for-pound fighter at the time - to quit on his stool after the 11th round of their unforgettable war at the MEN Arena.

That catapulted Hatton to super-stardom in Great Britain and going up in weight to win the WBA welterweight title would eventually lead to a date with Floyd Mayweather in 2008.

Thousands of fans made the trip to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas dreaming of an upset, but Hatton would suffer his first defeat as a professional at the 44th time of asking.

The Manchester City fan's comeback fight against Juan Lazcano would take place at the City of Manchester Stadium - now known as the Etihad Stadium - and it helped kick-start the final phase of a legendary career that also saw Hatton claim a British title.

He would return to the MGM Grand to overcome Paulie Malignaggi, setting up a showdown with another global star in Manny Pacquaio, again in Las Vegas.

However, Hatton was brutally knocked out by the Filipino inside two rounds, bringing down the curtain on his career in 2009 before his comeback fight against Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester in November 2012, a bout that he valiantly lost in the ninth round.