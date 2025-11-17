Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua confirmed! Is Miami showdown a professional or exhibition bout?

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua confirmed for December! Is fight a professional or exhibition bout?
Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is confirmed to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami next month.

A showdown between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been confirmed for December 19.

Joshua has been out of the ring since being stopped in five rounds by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, a bout which was for the IBF title.

Having recovered from injury, a rough timeline had been put together where he would fight in a low-key fight in December before higher-profile contests in 2026.

Instead, the 36-year-old has stepped in to face Paul, who had been due to go up against lightweight Gervonta Davis last weekend before it was scrapped.

 


Is Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua an exhibition bout?

Given the contrasting backgrounds of the pair, there was a perception that the clash may be under exhibition rules.

However, the fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami has been billed as a 'professional heavyweight bout'.

The encounter has been set at an eight-round limit, but Joshua will be an overwhelming favourite to emerge victorious during the opening minutes.

Joshua has already been involved in a crossover fight, obliterating former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou inside two rounds in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Paul easily defeated a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout last November and 39-year-old former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr earlier this year.

That said, he suffered defeat to Tommy Fury by split-decision in February 2023, an indication of the level of fighter that Paul has previously failed to overcome.

