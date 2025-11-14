Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker failed a drugs test on the day of his recent fight with Fabio Wardley.

First reported by The Sun, the New Zealander is said to have tested positive for cocaine on October 26, the day of a fight for the WBO interim title.

In a thrilling back-and-forth contest, Wardley stopped Parker in the 11th round at the O2 Arena to put himself in line to face Oleksandr Usyk - the holder of the four world title belts - in 2026.

However, Parker is now facing a possible ban from the sport after the adverse analytical finding in a test conducted by VADA (Voluntary Anti Doping Agency).

There is yet to be an official response from Parker, with the report claiming that he is currently away on holiday.



How long could Parker be banned from boxing?

At this stage, Team Parker are expected to ask for the 'B' sample to be assessed, but that generally produces the same result as the 'A' sample.

As UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) did not conduct the test, they will also need to undertake their own investigation, subsequently leading to the possibility of a drawn-out process.

Despite cocaine not being a performance-enhancing drug, a ban could be handed to Parker depending on the circumstances.

There have been examples in the past where boxers have faced a four-year suspension for testing positive for cocaine, as was the case with British fighter Liam Cameron in 2019.

Nevertheless, there have been instances in other sports where bans have been as little as three months, and Parker's case will be judged on its merits.

The 33-year-old would have initially been looking to return around the spring in a big fight after being in line to compete for a world title before losing to Wardley.