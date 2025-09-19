Manchester United duo Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount will be back in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are available for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday, with the Red Devils receiving a double fitness boost.

The attacking duo both missed the Manchester derby last weekend due to the issues that they sustained against Burnley in Man United's final game ahead of the September international break.

However, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Cunha and Mount will both return against Chelsea, with the pair likely to be back in the starting side.

As a result, Man United only currently have two first-team absentees, with Lisandro Martinez not yet recovered from a serious knee injury, while Diogo Dalot's muscular problem will again rule him out.

"Dalot is out, Mase and Cunha are in the squad. Licha is still out, that is it," Amorim told reporters when questioned on the state of his squad ahead of the Premier League contest with Chelsea.

Cunha, Mount to return for Man United against Chelsea

Amorim was pressed on Alejandro Garnacho's return to Old Trafford, with the Argentina international potentially being named in the Chelsea XI against his former club.

However, the Man United head coach was only interested in discussing his players.

"Garnacho is not our player, I'm focused on our players. I'm really happy with Mason and Cunha returning. The rest, talk to the Chelsea manager," said the Portuguese.

Amorim also opened up on Martinez's recent progression, with the Argentina international, who has been out since February with a serious knee injury, expected to be available in the coming weeks.

"It’s really important [that Martinez is nearing a return]. When you have that injury you recover a lot of times very fast and then there is a boring part where it looks like you don't go to the next step," he said.

"We miss Licha a lot. We miss the aggression in this moment, how aggressive he is on everything he does, we miss him. But he’s always there in every meeting, even in training, he stays there to watch the training. I think we need Licha in this team."

Amorim is under pressure to deliver a positive result against Chelsea

Amorim is always only a couple of defeats away from a crisis at Man United - that is the nature of the beast - but there is no downplaying the importance of this weekend's clash with Chelsea.

The Red Devils have only picked up four points from their opening four matches of the season, which has left them down in 14th spot in the Premier League table.

